One of the finest luxury homes in Porto Cima at Lake of the Ozarks is now for sale. Located at 40 Via Prererenz, Sunrise Beach, this beautiful home's two stories of stunning space are fully furnished and move-in ready. The front entry features custom iron french doors with marble flooring throughout. All the walls throughout the house were custom painted by an artist to help blend the interior of the home with the expansive lake view and exterior.

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO