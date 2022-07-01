KTLA’s Sam Rubin explores World of Marvel restaurant aboard Disney Wish; how to win a cruise

Entrees assemble!

KTLA’s Sam Rubin continued his behind-the-scenes look at the Disney Wish cruise with a look at some of the unique dining experiences and delicacies.

One thing people love about cruises? The variety of dining options.

The World of Marvel restaurant offers an array of foods “inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Each menu item pays homage to different Marvel movies and characters that span across the globe like the lam shawarma and Delmonico steak. Real fans of the franchise will spot the connection between these dishes to the corresponding storylines.

“Everything we do at Disney, we try and make sure it’s an exceptional experience for the guest,” explained Kelly Vanardsdall, manager of dining standards aboard the Disney Wish. “So, we do that with our food as well. There’s definitely a lot of thought that goes into the designing of the menu itself.”

KTLA 5 is a promotional partner with Disney and we want to make your Disney cruise wishes come true.

Complete and submit the form here for your chance to win a vacation of your very own aboard the Disney Wish, including round-trip airfare to Orlando, a 4-night cruise for 4 people to the Bahamas, meals aboard the ship, and more.

