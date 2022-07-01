New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson reportedly finalizing rookie max extension

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — It was the deal that New Orleans Pelicans fans were hoping to see as soon as possible.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson are reportedly finalizing a 5-year rookie max contract extension that is worth up to $231 million.

The deal was first reported by The Athletic’s lead NBA Insider, Shams Charania on Twitter .

Charania reports that the deal is expected to have several protections agreed to by both parties.

In three years with the Pelicans, Zion Williamson has played in 85 career games, averaging 25.7 points per game on 60% shooting.

Williamson did not play last season with a foot injury and watched as his team emerged victorious from the NBA play-in tournament.

The Pelicans fell to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

According to spotrac.com, the deal is 5-year, $192.85-million with “30% cap language.”

No official announcement has been made yet by the New Orleans Pelicans.

