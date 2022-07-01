ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Home Ransacked, Cash Stolen in Platea Burglary

erienewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary in Erie County after the suspects reportedly broke into...

www.erienewsnow.com

YourErie

Handgun stolen from unlocked vehicle in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County resident recently woke up to find a firearm missing from his vehicle. The 56-year-old Conneautville resident reported that his handgun was stolen sometime between 9 p.m. on July 1 and 8:20 a.m. on July 2. The theft occurred in Summit Township of Crawford County. The stolen firearm was a black […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Meadville man shot in leg, July 1

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Police arrested a suspect accused aggravated assault. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a 27-year-old Meadville man shot a 27-year-old Meadville man in the upper leg with a 9mm firearm. The gunshot caused serious bodily injury, the report said. The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on July 1 at […]
MEADVILLE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Ellery woman charged after police respond to fight

An Ellery woman is facing charges after a report of a fight late Monday evening in the town of Ellery. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State troopers responded to the call around 11:30 pm. 43-year-old Jennifer Miller allegedly struck a child in the face while also striking other adults. Miller was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and 2nd degree harassment.
ELLERY, IL
erienewsnow.com

Handgun, Cash Stolen from Truck in Crawford County Overnight

Pennsylvania State Police were called to investigate the theft of a handgun and cash from a truck in Crawford County overnight, according to a news release. It happened at an address on Pachuk Rd. in Summit Township sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:20 a.m. Saturday. The man told troopers...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Westfield man charged with criminal mischief after altercation

A Westfield man is facing a criminal mischief charge after an altercation in the town of Westfield early Monday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly after 6 am. They arrested 25-year-old Andrew Harris for criminal mischief in the 4th degree. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
explore venango

Kayak Falls Off Trailer, Collides With Motorcycle

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was injured on Sunday around noon when his motorcycle collided with an unsecured kayak that fell off a trailer. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County, on Sunday, July 3, around 11:44 a.m.
KNOX, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Woman Arrested for Shooting Man

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a woman for shooting a man early Friday morning in Crawford County, according to a news release. It happened in the 19700 block of Forest Green Dr. in West Mead Township around 2 a.m. Autumn Long, 27, of Meadville, pulled out a 9mm gun and...
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Burglary at Albion Cemetery

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at Albion Cemetery. It reportedly happened June 30 between 10:30 and 11 p.m. at the cemetery, which is located at S. Main St. and S. Park Ave. The suspect(s) reportedly kicked the door to break into a cemetery building and steal two STIHL...
ALBION, PA
explore venango

Two Oil City Residents Face Trespassing Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of Oil City residents are facing felony charges after police reportedly caught them breaking into a residence on Harold Street. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Sabrina Lynn Buzard and 52-year-old Keith A. Blauser. According...
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Victim’s mother reacts to recent arrest of two murder suspects

This week Erie Police announced the arrest of two teenagers in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill. Kasir’s mother has been waiting a year and a half to see justice. We had the chance to sit down and speak with her about her thoughts on the arrests and what is to come next. […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Marine Patrol assists boat that becomes grounded on Chautauqua Lake

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol assisted a boat that became grounded in a shallow area of Chautauqua Lake near the village of Celoron late Sunday evening. The Sheriff's Office says the incident was first reported around 11:30 pm and deputies were able to safely remove three adults and one small child from the vessel and transport them to shore with their patrol boat. The unit also assisted with freeing the vessel Monday morning. There were no injuries reported.
CELORON, NY
yourerie

Police identify two suspects accused of shooting at police over the weekend

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have identified two suspects involved in a weekend shootout, charging them with attempted homicide of a police officer. According to police, the suspects shot at state troopers as well as an Erie City Police Officer on Erie’s west side. Chelsea Swift was live from the...
ERIE, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Driver sentenced in fatal Sharon crash

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A man convicted of causing a crash that killed a Greenville man was sentenced this week. Michael Salsgiver, Jr. was sentenced to 18 to 36 months in prison for the death of Michael Davies, 43. Police say Salsgiver was driving on a suspended license when...
SHARON, PA
YourErie

PSP seeking Erie suspects who fired shots at troopers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking two suspects that allegedly fired shots at a PSP trooper. Shadarryl Jones, 29, and Rakeem Jones, 29, both of Erie, are wanted for the incident. According to a PSP report, PSP troopers began following a red 2003 Mitsubishi Montero Sport SUV at about 1:30 a.m. on June […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Recent Texting Scam

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a recent texting scam. Deputies have received reports of people getting random texts from a local bank asking them to click on a web link, similar to a link sent when you change your account status. If a...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Identify 2 Men Wanted for Attempted Homicide for Firing at Police

Investigators identified two men wanted after opening fire on Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a City of Erie Police officer over the weekend. It came during a news conference held by State Police on Friday to provide an update on the investigation. Police showed video from both police vehicles involved, which captured the suspects firing at police.
explore venango

Cochranton Man Accused of Ramming, Chasing Down Van

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Cochranton man is behind bars for allegedly ramming and chasing down a van during a domestic incident. Court documents indicate Meadville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Basilio Javier Ramirez. According to a criminal complaint, police on June 27 were dispatched to...
COCHRANTON, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Falconer Man Arrested on Leandra's Law Charge in Hanover

A traffic stop Saturday evening in the Town of Hanover led to the arrest of a Falconer man on several charges, including a violation of Leandra's Law. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle complaint with a possible intoxicated driver on Hanover Road shortly before 7:45 PM. Deputies pulled over the vehicle and determined that the driver, 36-year-old Joshua Stenstrom, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. Stenstrom was charged with two counts of aggravated DWI, along with one count each of DWI, 4th-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FALCONER, NY

