Home Ransacked, Cash Stolen in Platea Burglary

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol assisted a boat that became grounded in a shallow area of Chautauqua Lake near the village of Celoron late Sunday evening. The Sheriff's Office says the incident was first reported around 11:30 pm and deputies were able to safely remove three adults and one small child from the vessel and transport them to shore with their patrol boat. The unit also assisted with freeing the vessel Monday morning. There were no injuries reported.

CELORON, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO