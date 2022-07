GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Eunice Butler didn't know for sure it would happen, but if and when it did, she wanted her son to be prepared. So LeRoy Butler, the legendary Green Bay Packers safety, and his mom sat down a decade ago and wrote a speech. She won't get to hear it when he's inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio -- she died in 2016. But she had heard most of it already.

