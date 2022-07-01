ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AG: Bayonne pharmacist sold COVID-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated customers

By John Heinis
hudsoncountyview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bayonne pharmacist is accused of selling COVID-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated customers, getting caught after selling one to an undercover police officer, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced. Christina Bekhit, a licensed pharmacist who operates the AllCare Pharmacy in Bayonne, was arrested on June 22nd and charged with...

hudsoncountyview.com

Comments / 80

Steve Kerr
3d ago

The issue here is not Vaccines...The issue here is she stole Federal Documents and sold them for her personal gain. The Legal System will lift her pharmacist license she'll never see that again..Trust her Filling prescriptions Never! I went to a local drug store where a Pharmacists would short me on pills every once in a while and if I didn't count the pills where do you think there going...money in the Pharmacists pocket stopped using that Pharmacy. Trust Her Never She'll do some time but the lawyer will try for sentence serviced and Probation. If I was the Federal Judge she go away for a while to prison

Guest
3d ago

I think everyone that brought the fake vaccine cards deserve time in prison as well if you're an anti-vaxxer and didn't take the vaccine be proud of it and stand by your decision but by buying the fake vaccine card how can you live with yourself if you made a choice not to take the vaccine? live with it and deal with the consequences don't try to fake it like you have taken the vaccine that makes you look weak and going back on your stance against the vaccine by playing both sides how can you have any respect for yourself doing that!

Kharma
2d ago

I am a Registered Nurse and I refused the vaccine. Never got covid and if you knew what the government does than you'd do the same. Those vaccines are TRIALS and thousands are dead after receiving them.

