Government offices to be closed Independence Day

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has designated Russell County as an at-risk county for fiscal year 2023, according to the map released by the organization last week. Every year, ARC applies an index-based classification system to compare each county in the Region with national averages to understand how counties are performing. Analyzing three-year average unemployment rates, per capita market income, and poverty rates, each one of Appalachia’s 423 counties in their 13 state region is then classified within one of five economic status designations—distressed, at-risk, transitional, competitive, or attainment.

RUSSELL COUNTY, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO