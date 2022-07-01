Government offices to be closed Independence Day

Eloise Lawless Owens, of Russell Springs, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Fair Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Jamestown. She was 79 years of age. Eloise was born September 1, 1942, in the Mt. Eden Community, daughter of the late Frank and Ila Emerson Lawless. She was the owner and operator of Eloise’s Wallpaper and Paint for over 40 years. Eloise enjoyed her work, going to church activities and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Cedar Springs Baptist Church.
