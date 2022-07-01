ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Julian Assange appeals to UK court against extradition to US

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HI5jD_0gS9isfH00

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has appealed against the British's government decision last month to order his extradition to the U.S.

The appeal was filed Friday at the High Court, the latest twist in a decade-long legal saga sparked by his website's publication of classified U.S. documents. No further details about the appeal were immediately available.

Assange's supporters staged protests before his 51st birthday this weekend, with his wife Stella Assange among people who gathered outside the Home Office on Friday to call for his release from prison.

Julian Assange has battled in British courts for years to avoid being sent to the U.S., where he faces 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse.

American prosecutors say the Australian citizen helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published, putting lives at risk.

To his supporters, Assange is a secrecy-busting journalist who exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A British court ruled in April that Assange could be sent to face trial in the U.S., sending the case to the U.K. government for a decision. Home Secretary Priti Patel signed an order on June 17 authorizing Assange’s extradition.

The Australian government has been under mounting pressure to intervene, but last month Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected calls for him to publicly demand that Washington drop its prosecution of Assange.

Assange’s supporters and lawyers maintain he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech. They argue that the case is politically motivated, that he would face inhumane treatment and be unable to get a fair trial in the U.S.

Assange remains in London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison, where he has been since he was arrested in 2019 for skipping bail during a separate legal battle. Before that, he spent seven years inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of rape and sexual assault .

Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed, but British judges have kept Assange in prison pending the outcome of the extradition case.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Putin rejects Johnson's claim a woman wouldn't have invaded Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's charge that if he were a woman he would not have invaded Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in the early hours of Thursday during a visit to Turkmenistan, Putin pointed to former British leader...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Liz Truss mulls seizure of Russian assets in UK to give to Ukraine

The UK wants to follow the example of Canada and seize the assets of Russians in the UK in order to give them to Ukraine, Liz Truss has said. It comes as the foreign secretary is due to give a speech on Monday to a Ukraine reconstruction conference in Lugano, Switzerland, which will be attended either in person or virtually by most of Ukraine’s senior political leadership.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BBC

NI Troubles: Legacy bill passes Commons stages

Controversial legislation aimed at ending Troubles legacy prosecutions has passed its stages in the House of Commons, despite ongoing political opposition. The bill offers a conditional amnesty to those accused of killings and other Troubles-related crimes. It will proceed to the House of Lords in the autumn to face further...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Iran Ready to Offer a Political Solution to Ease Syria-Turkey Tension FM

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran is working towards a political solution to keep Turkey from invading northern Syria, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday during a visit to Damascus. "We announced our readiness to offer a political solution and our readiness to help in this regard," he told a news...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Chelsea Manning
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Anthony Albanese
BBC

Libya protesters storm parliament building in Tobruk

Protesters have stormed Libya's parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk and set fire to part of the building. Images posted online showed thick columns of smoke as the demonstrators burned tyres outside. There have been rallies in other Libyan cities against continuing power cuts, rising prices and political deadlock.
PROTESTS
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Putin vows to continue war and the mood in a shelled Russian city

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his defence minister to continue the war in Ukraine according to "previously approved plans". His televised comments came as Ukrainian officials said their troops had withdrawn from Lysychansk, leaving Russian forces in control of the whole of Luhansk - one of the two regions which make up the Donbas.
POLITICS
BBC

Labour will not do post-election deal with SNP, says Scottish leader

Labour will not do any deals with the SNP after the next general election, the party's Scottish leader has said. Anas Sarwar said there would be no pact between the parties even in the event of a hung parliament. The Scottish Labour leader was setting out his proposals for the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#British#The High Court#The Home Office#American#Australian#U S Army
CNBC

Ukraine says Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkey

Turkish customs authorities have detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain that Ukraine says is stolen, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday. Ukraine had previously asked Turkey to detain the Russian-flagged Zhibek Zholy cargo ship, according to an official and documents viewed by Reuters. Turkish customs authorities have detained...
ECONOMY
ABC News

Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport in Bulgaria's...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Iraq
nationalinterest.org

Combat Drone Strikes Major Russian Oil Refinery

If confirmed, this would be the latest suspected Ukrainian cross-border attack since the war began on February 24. Two Ukrainian combat drones struck a major Russian oil refinery, according to local officials. The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region stated on Wednesday that a Ukrainian drone hit a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

728K+
Followers
163K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy