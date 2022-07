Some people’s payslips may look better in July than they did last month, as the threshold at which national insurance (NI) kicks in will be raised from Wednesday. Here is a look at everything you need to know.What is happening?NI starting thresholds will rise from £9,880 to £12,570 from 6 July, meaning many people will see more money in their pay packets from this month.Will I be better off?That depends on how much you earn and whether it was enough to meet the previous threshold. Nearly 30 million working people will benefit, with a typical employee saving more than £330...

