ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why 'Belle's Use of the Internet Works for the Story

By Sebastian Stoddard
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to using the internet and technology as plot devices in movies (and in entertainment) it can be a pretty fine line between being realistic and being so out of touch that it’s laughable. It’s to be expected, though. Right now, there are multiple living generations...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Snow White’ Casts Martin Klebba as Grumpy in Live-Action Remake

Ahead of the release of Disney’s live-action remake of its beloved 1938 animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a new character in the film has been confirmed by the actor. Martin Klebba, one of the stars from the Pirates of the Caribbean, has confirmed he will be taking part in this highly anticipated remake.
MOVIES
Collider

'Everything Everywhere All At Once': The Daniels Refute Claims of "Radicalized" Sequel

No matter what universe you belong to, Everything Everywhere All At Once was undeniably one of the year's biggest, most surprising hits. Receiving some of the year's finest reviews, while also securing itself as A24's highest-grossing movie to date, the mind-bending absurdist sci-fi action-adventure comedy isn't a title that fits under easy descriptions, but it is one that has nevertheless appealed to a wide, multiverse-spanning audience. And deservedly so! Written and directed by genre-bending filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man), Everything Everywhere All At Once is a boisterous, inventive, ingenious, and massively heartfelt triumph that proves to be a lightning rod of creativity and originality — particularly at a time when such distinctive qualities are increasingly rare to find at your local multiplex.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

GentleMinions TikTok Trend Sends Droves of Suit-Wearing Teens to See 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' in Theaters

A bizarre TikTok trend finds teenage boys flocking to screenings of the animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru draped in formal suits. Several viral TikToks depict 100s of teenagers congregating at the movie theater and riding the escalator en route to their screening of the zany film featuring the infamous little yellow henchmen. There is also footage of the teens, mostly boys, sitting in an eerily similar fashion before bursting into applause when the film ends. This is apparently happening across the globe and seems to possibly be a not insignificant reason as to why Minions: The Rise of Gru is seeing so much success at the box office.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider

8 Mature Animated Shows To Watch After ‘Love, Death + Robots’

Love, Death + Robots has taken the world by storm once more. For audiences unfamiliar with the Netflix series, it’s essentially the animated equivalent of Black Mirror. The creators behind the award-winning anthology have just released another season, but it’ll likely be some time until fans are sated with more of the series’ animated shorts.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Creators Explain Why [SPOILER] Had to Die

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for both episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 has finally arrived on Netflix after a month-long hiatus. It's almost as if the world has been holding its breath waiting for this moment — waiting to see if Eleven would once again save the day if Joyce and Hopper would make it out of Russia, and most importantly if our heroes would survive. Earlier this week Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down with Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer to break down the final two episodes of the penultimate season.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Underappreciated Japanese Horror Films That Aren't 'The Grudge' or 'Ringu'

Cinema is never short of horror films providing audiences ample terrifying monsters and erratic jump scares, but the lack of high-quality films in the horror genre always forms a heated debate amongst film enthusiasts. Before Hollywood lavished audiences with numerous remakes, J-horror took the world by storm in the 1990s with its emphasis on psychological horror, haunting movie-goers with vengeful spirits and ghoulish manifestations of one's dreadful past.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

James Cameron Wants to "Pass The Baton" to Another Director for Final 'Avatar' Sequels

Believe it or not, visionary director James Cameron has expressed his desire to "pass the baton" to another director for the fourth and fifth Avatar sequels. Back in 2009, the celebrated director took the high-concept original idea of life on Pandora and turned it into a visual masterpiece called Avatar. Cameron extensively worked on the movie as he directed, wrote, produced, and co-edited it, and then it turned out to be the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar got nominated for nine Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director out of which it won three, for Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects.
MOVIES
Collider

How 'The Old Man' Evokes the Classics With a War Veteran's Journey Home

FX series The Old Man hits on classics, both in film and literature, to impress upon viewers a memorable story that far outshines the action/adventure show's first impression. Show-creator Jonathan Steinberg (Black Sails) is no stranger to creating memorable adaptations, and The Old Man comes across as better than the novel. The series converses with classical stories like Homer's Odyssey and classic films like Apocalypse Now to create an entry in a long list of epics that deal with a personal journey home after wandering deep into unfamiliar territory. The show might initially appear to be another action series for jingoists who want to see someone that killed Soviets in a past life get his due. Still, the series stands out in its genre by resonating with a universal longing to return home.
TV SERIES
Collider

Here's When 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Being Written [Exclusive]

If you’re still recovering from Season 4 of Stranger Things, have no fear: The Duffer Brothers already have a plan for when production on Season 5 will kick into gear. The creators of the series revealed in an exclusive interview with Collider that the writers’ room for the fifth and final season of the hit horror-nostalgia series begins this August.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Review: Taika Waititi Reinvigorates Phase 4 With Comedy, Heart, and a Pair of Screaming Goats

It's surprising that, after all of this time, Thor stands tall as one of the MCU's longest-running and most beloved characters. You might not have thought that after Thor: The Dark World, but the Thor of Thor: Love and Thunder is a far cry from the young Asgardian god we met in Thor or The Dark World. And while it's obvious that when Taika Waititi took over his story the series got a revitalization, that's not to take away from the path we took to get here. In Love and Thunder, Waititi honors not only what he created in Thor: Ragnarok, with its raucous humor and colorful aesthetic, but also what came before, offering a complex look at the God of Thunder.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4 Reveals That The Past Is Not So Easily Forgotten

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 2 of Westworld.At the risk of jinxing it or causing a new timeline where it falls back into its own worst tendencies, it is quite a pleasant surprise to report that the fourth season of Westworld is off to a promising start. After the misstep of the third season, the show’s writers made the smart call to make a time jump seven years into the future and free themselves up to take the story in new directions. It has allowed the show to observe how the passage of time has changed both the world and the characters who inhabit it. Many have tried to move on from the horrors of their pasts, clinging to the hope that they can push into a more peaceful future unencumbered by all that has come before. Of course, life has other plans in store for them.
TV SERIES
Collider

Star Wars Was a Major Inspiration on The 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale, The Duffer Brothers Say

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.With spores raining down on Hawkins, shocking deaths, and far more questions than answers, the finale of Stranger Things Season 4 is far different from the bittersweet, even uplifting endings we've seen since the end of Season 2. It's not an unwelcome shift, but for fans of Max and Eddie (basically, all of us), it was nonetheless jarring and harsh.
MOVIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Hasbro Releases Black Series Figure of Teeka the Jawa

Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series line of action figures have been some of the best franchise merchandise around. Especially in the Disney+ era of Star Wars, there have been a ton of great figures featuring characters from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The latest series Obi-Wan Kenobi recently finished up its own run on the streamer and Hasbro has been sporadically revealing new Black Series figures for all the new characters from that limited series. Now, revealed exclusively by StarWars.com, the newest addition to the Black Series line is Teeka the Jawa.
MOVIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Teaser Features the God of Thunder Recruiting an Army

The latest teaser for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder hints at the powerful army Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder will have to create to defeat the film's villain. Moreover, the exciting new footage features him unleashing the ultimate power of Thor in the Taika Waititi-directed superhero sequel. Alongside Natalie...
MOVIES
Collider

'Avatar: The Way of Water': Stephen Lang Reveals Quaritch Will Return

With the death of his character, Colonel Miles Quaritch, in Avatar, many were surprised to learn that Stephen Lang would be returning to the role in the upcoming sequel. With so much anticipation and speculation for Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to escalate, the actor revealed more details about his return to the character, now with a new upgrade, in an exclusive with Empire Magazine.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Introduces Jake and Neytiri's Kids

It has been 13 years since James Cameron blew our minds by taking us to the amazing world of Pandora in his career-best movie Avatar. It’s been a long long time that fans have waited for Avatar: The Way Of Water and a new image revealed by Empire Magazine shows that a significant time has passed on Pandora too as Jake and Neytiri’s kids take the center stage.
MOVIES
Collider

'Evil Dead' Remake Gets 4K Ultra HD Collector's Edition Release

One of the most underrated horror masterpieces of the last decade has to be the 2013 Evil Dead remake from now acclaimed genre director Fede Álvarez. The reimagining of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead universe will be celebrating its 10th anniversary next year and now Shout! Factory has announced a new 4K edition that is releasing on September 27, 2022, as a part of the company’s impressively terrifying fall slate.
MOVIES
Collider

Funko Unveils 'Star Wars' Artist Series and 2-Pack Set For Obi-Wan & Darth Vader

It’s hard to believe that Star Wars fans are one week removed from the epic Obi-Wan Kenobi series finale. The entire six-episode limited series was an emotional rollercoaster ride, but the finale featured the thematically stunning rematch of the century between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader that fans have been dreaming about for years. The best part is, that fight didn’t disappoint. Now the folks at Funko are releasing new artful Pops to commemorate these two former Jedi’s satisfyingly somber reunion.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy