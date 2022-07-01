Why 'Belle's Use of the Internet Works for the Story

No matter what universe you belong to, Everything Everywhere All At Once was undeniably one of the year's biggest, most surprising hits. Receiving some of the year's finest reviews, while also securing itself as A24's highest-grossing movie to date, the mind-bending absurdist sci-fi action-adventure comedy isn't a title that fits under easy descriptions, but it is one that has nevertheless appealed to a wide, multiverse-spanning audience. And deservedly so! Written and directed by genre-bending filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man), Everything Everywhere All At Once is a boisterous, inventive, ingenious, and massively heartfelt triumph that proves to be a lightning rod of creativity and originality — particularly at a time when such distinctive qualities are increasingly rare to find at your local multiplex.
