ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Aviation as Sketch Art

By Meg Godlewski
Flying Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Museum of Flight's B-17 used to be in storage but would be brought to the lawn in front of the Museum each summer for tours. That is where these were done. It's such an historic aircraft. And I admire so much our museum volunteer, Dick Nelms, who piloted one in...

www.flyingmag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelexperta.com

4 Romantic Places In Seattle for Couples

Known as one of the most stunningly beautiful and stylish cities in America, Seattle is also the perfect destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. Revealing in the boundless nature-based activities with your sweetheart or touring the art scene around the city are wonderful ways to spend a romantic day. If you are planning a couple’s getaway and looking for romantic places in Seattle. Look at this list!
SEATTLE, WA
curiocity.com

Best of the PNW: The Ballard SeafoodFest returns this month

What’s more classically PNW than seafood? Pretty much nothing in our books. That’s why Ballard SeafoodFest is a must for any local seafood lover. It’s happening this month and here’s what you can expect. This festival is all about bringing together the best of Ballard, Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Doe, a deer

Michael Hrankowski was working in his Seaview neighborhood garden Saturday when he observed this doe walking north on 84th Avenue West. “She sauntered to the end of the street before turning back and heading east on 186th toward Seaview Park,” Hrankowski said.
EDMONDS, WA
katzenworld.co.uk

The Cat Cafes of Seattle & Vancouver

The Pacific Northwest is best known for the great outdoors and rainy weather. Turns out, its what’s inside that matters because the three cat cafes of Seattle (2) and Vancouver (1) are nothing but bright and sunny. A 2.5 hour drive separates these world-class cities, and if you have...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
eatinseattle.com

Light Sleeper Opens in Seattle’s Chophouse Row

Newly-opened in Seattle’s Chophouse Row, Light Sleeper offers innovative small plates inviting guests to indulge their curiosity and enjoy indoor-outdoor dining. Light Sleeper announces new concept, accessible natural wine list and adventurous menu after opening initially during the pandemic as a wood-fired pizza restaurant. Owners Eli Dahlin (chef) and Ezra Wicks (sommelier) bring Seattle a hybrid “terroir bar” with numerous eclectic glass pours not found elsewhere, and a world-class menu that offers rotating small plates, each designed to be a singular culinary experience. Additionally, guests will experience a concise list of handmade and terroir-inflected spirits, and cocktails highlighting sherry, vermouth, brandy, verjus, and other grape-derived ingredients.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

PNW Concert Guide: July 2022

Welcome to our monthly concert guide so you won't miss your favorite artist when they come into town! Obviously, we have to consolidate this list for the sake of time and space — but if there is an artist you think should be on it, please let us know at hello@seattlerefined.com!
SEATTLE, WA
bellevuewa.gov

Mountains to Sound Greenway Trail

The Mountains to Sound Greenway is a 100-mile long corridor along Interstate 90, stretching from the Seattle waterfront to Ellensburg in Central Washington. It features hiking and biking trails and a regional trail network used by pedestrians and bicyclists for recreation and transportation. The 3.6-mile trail project in Bellevue will close a gap in the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trail between Factoria Boulevard and Lakemont Boulevard.
BELLEVUE, WA
seattleite.com

New Waterfront Restaurant: Lakeside South Lake Union

One of Seattle’s newest waterfront restaurants, Lakeside, opened on June 16th, just in time for the summer. Located at Lake Union Piers (formerly Chandler’s Cove), Lakeside offers guests unparalleled views of the downtown Seattle skyline and Lake Union while enjoying a five-course prix fixe dinner menu, weekend brunch, or a sip-and-savor a la carte menu featuring bold flavors and unique ingredients.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Photography#Flickr#Urban Sketchers#The Museum Of Flight
seattleschild.com

Look up! The Shark Week Blimp will be in the Puget Sound area this week

Be on the lookout: The Shark Week Blimp is touring the U.S. and is set to fly over Puget Sound-area cities between July 5-9 (2022). There actually are two blimps touring — one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast — to promote the upcoming “Shark Week,” which starts July 24 on the Discovery Channel.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Family-owned Slices USA brings authentic Sicilian pizza to Seattle

"Celebrate life with a slice!" The motto from new Seattle pizzeria Slices USA invites you in to celebrate while the food and vibe will keep you coming back. Located below luxury apartments "The Olivian" on Olive Way downtown, this new upscale pizza joint is a refreshing addition to Seattle’s pizza scene.
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Emerald Downs Fireworks Spectacular

Catch the Xfinity Fireworks Spectacular following the races. 10 PM. Gates open Noon, come early we expect a sell out. General admission tickets going fast. Purchase your tickets online. Preferred parking $10 (limited space). Additional free parking with bus service to the admission gates. Additional parking at the AUBURN TRAIN...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Arts
shorelineareanews.com

Shorecrest graduate to compete at the North American Irish Dance nationals

2022 Shorecrest graduate Lyla Higgins is representing our region and city of Edmonds at the North American Irish Dance Nationals in Montreal, Canada this July 2nd weekend. Lyla Higgins is a champion-level competitive Irish dancer from the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing in Edmonds, WA, and she qualified for the prestigious National competition this year. In Montreal, she will compete against more than 100 dancers her age.
EDMONDS, WA
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Seattle

If you live in Seattle, then you definitely know that this city has a lot to offer. There is not a single thing that you could think of that you can't find in Seattle. Any kind of activity and any kind of food you could think of, you can absolutely enjoy it in Seattle. And this also applies to great steaks since there are so many steakhouses and restaurants in Seattle that know how to prepare a good steak. No matter how you like it, you will definitely find a place that serves it just like it.
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

How Seven Stars Pepper Transformed Seattle’s Chinese Food Scene

After two decades of enticing Seattle diners to eat more spicy pickled cabbage, soul-warming hot pot, and ropy hand-shaved noodles, Seven Stars Pepper Szechuan Restaurant closed the doors for the last time in February. To those experienced with the bright buzz of Sichuan peppercorns, it broke ground in 2001 as one of the city’s first and best places to rekindle their love for it. For those less familiar with non-Cantonese Chinese food or Chinese food in general, the bright lights, friendly service, and mild options wooed them quickly, giving the rest of the long menu a chance to grow on them. And, alongside creating a city of Sichuan cuisine lovers, Seven Stars laid the groundwork for a Sichuan food scene in Seattle which now punches far above its weight.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Eagles’ neighborhood perch

You might not think twice about seeing a Bald Eagle soaring overhead, or perched in a tree … but Jennifer was surprised to see these two hanging out on her neighbors’ roof in North Admiral, near 45th/Seattle, and sent the photo (thank you!). P.S. While eagles are no...
SEATTLE, WA
curiocity.com

Seattle just ranked as having one of the highest costs of living in the world

Look it’s not unusual for Seattle to top the national charts for being pricey. These days we’re up there with other cities like New York and Los Angeles. But when it comes to global costs of living, Seattle has to pale in comparison, right? Wrong, Seattle just ranked as having one of the highest costs of living in the world, let’s check it out.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy