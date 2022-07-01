ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Center to host a night for adults

By Pat Giblin
BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Discovery Center is hosting an event for those 21+.

‘An Evening of Wine and Roses’ will take place on Wednesday, July 20th from 5:30 – 8 p.m. to celebrate 15 years of the center’s award-winning outdoor exhibit, The Story Garden.

According to The Discovery Center, the adult event will offer wine, beer, and cider tasting from some of New York’s finest breweries, wineries, and cideries. Guests can enjoy tours of the garden and the museum, local artists, musical entertainment, a silent auction, basket raffles, and door prizes.

Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased here: Get Tickets for An Evening of Wine & Roses! – The Discovery Center

All proceeds from the event will raise funds for the Discovery Center’s new traveling exhibit, Bug Squad, which will open in February 2023.

