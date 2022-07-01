ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

GitHub in hot water over new AI coding assistant

By Sead Fadilpašić
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpr9I_0gS9hp3J00
(Image credit: GitHub)

The Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), a non-profit that provides numerous services for open source software projects, has announced it will abandon GitHub and has invited others to follow in its footsteps.

At the heart of the problem is GitHub Copilot, an AI-powered coding assistant tool released recently by the firm.

Copilot is built on OpenAI’s Codex and its goal is to suggest code and functions to developers as they type. It is powered by natural language text and source code from publicly available sources, including code in public repositories on GitHub. And that’s exactly the problem, the SFC says: GitHub used open source code to build a commercial, proprietary product.

The great migration

In a blog post (opens in new tab), two members for the SFC said that GitHub has positioned itself as a dominant force in the development of FOSS, by building an interface and social features on Git. That prompted developers to build a proprietary service, exploiting FOSS.

"We are ending all our own uses of GitHub, and announcing a long-term plan to assist FOSS projects to migrate away from GitHub," the duo said.

“While we will not mandate our existing member projects to move at this time, we will no longer accept new member projects that do not have a long-term plan to migrate away from GitHub. We will provide resources to support any of our member projects that choose to migrate, and help them however we can."

The two are not alone, either. As reported by The Register, Matthew Butterick, a designer, programmer and attorney, also raised the issue of Copilot’s violation of open source licenses.

"Copilot completely severs the connection between its inputs (code under various open-source licenses) and its outputs (code algo­rith­mi­cally produced by Copilot)," he wrote. "Thus, after 20+ years, Microsoft has finally produced the very thing it falsely accused open source of being: a black hole of IP rights."

Some people have also said that GitHub’s Terms of Service give it the right to use the hosted code to improve its own service.

GitHub did not respond immediately to our request for comment.

Via The Register

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pe8ik_0gS9hp3J00

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Project Cambria is Meta’s most important VR headset right now

Meta seemingly has high hopes for Project Cambria, with a leaked internal memo saying that the upcoming VR headset is one of Meta’s most important investment opportunities right now. Billed as a high-end follow-up to the hugely popular Meta Quest 2 (previously called Oculus Quest 2), Cambria will come...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Microsoft Defender gets new protections for your iOS, Android devices

Defender for Endpoint (MDE), Microsoft’s enterprise-grade endpoint security platform, has received new features to help better protect Android and iOS-powered mobile devices. As reported by BleepingComputer, MDE now comes with Mobile Network Protection for the two biggest mobile operating systems, a new feature that will not just protect the...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Best WordPress directory plugins of 2022

The are many reasons why you might want to implement a directory on your website, and in this list of the best WordPress directory plugins, we'll outline several of them. Directories are highly useful to find new businesses or providers based on particular search criteria. Not only that but directories can also be used by a company to provide an online listing of their employees, for instance.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

HP Victus 15 review

HP’s latest in its line of budget gaming laptops, the HP Victus 15, is created solely for the price-savvy buyer in mind. And even the lowest priced version can play high-end titles well while still balancing most other tasks that the user may need. We wouldn't suggest investing in this laptop if you need something with a long battery life or a flashier appearance, but given its excellent price, this is definitely one you'll want to consider.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butterick
TechRadar

Lazy software fixes are creating even more problems for security teams

Quick fixes for zero-day vulnerabilities are giving rise to fresh issues for security teams, a new Google report suggests. According to cybersecurity researchers at Google Project Zero, half of the 18 zero-days found in major software this year could have been prevented had developers done a better job at patching (opens in new tab) the original flaw.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Early Amazon Prime Day deals are already live, discounting Echo, Ring and eero gear

Amazon Prime Day is just a week away, but the retail giant has unleashed some early deals on the Australian public to whet our appetite. Alongside some Prime-exclusive offers on Amazon's own tech, including Ring, Echo and eero products, there's some savings to be had on other hot items such as Sennheiser headphones and Instant Pot air fryers.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Jazeera Balkans#Bosnia And Herzegovina#Ai#Codex#Foss
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day PS5 deals 2022: latest restock news and early offers

Sony's latest console has now been available for almost two years so there's an expectation that we could see some strong Prime Day PS5 deals in 2022. Sure, it's still difficult to actually buy the console most of the time, but there are signs that Amazon is gearing up for a PS5 restock during its yearly sales event, too.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Microsoft is making a lighter, faster Outlook app that should run like a dream

Microsoft engineers are busy developing Outlook Lite, a new Android app designed for cheaper, lower-spec smartphones and tablets. Information on the upcoming release is limited, but it's described in a new roadmap entry (opens in new tab) as follows: “An Android app that brings the main benefits of Outlook in a smaller app size with fast performance for low-end devices on any network.”
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

It's official, these are the most popular (and lucrative) programming languages right now

Four a tenth year running, JavaScript has held onto its title as the most popular programming language in the world, new data (opens in new tab) from Stack Overflow shows. Surveying more than 73,000 developers worldwide, the coding platform found that JavaScript is used by 65% of all respondents, followed by HTML/CSS (55.08%) and database language SQL (49.43%).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

Nasty Windows worm spreads to hundreds of networks via infected USB drives

A dangerous Windows worm has found its way into hundreds of corporate networks, Microsoft has discovered. As reported by BleepingComputer, the Redmond giant privately notified companies subscribed to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (opens in new tab) of its findings. The security advisory explained that, although the malware (named Raspberry Robin) had not yet been leveraged, it has been observed connecting to multiple addresses on the Tor network.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Meta to shutter its Novi digital wallet, drawing a line under Libra

Meta is set to shut down its Novi digital wallet on September 01, the company has announced, effectively drawing a line under the Libra project. Novi, which underwent a small pilot in the US and Guatemala towards the end of last year, used Paxos Trust Co’s USDP stablecoin to enable users to make transfers to each other via a mobile payment app.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2022: early promotions now live

It's the week before the main event now and this year's Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are all but certain to offer the best prices all year on the retailer's range of own-brand readers. Ready to get your read-on? This page will be your resource and your guide, should you be interested in getting a Kindle for the lowest price possible on the day.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

What is web scraping, and how are businesses using it to gain an edge?

Web scraping (web data extraction, web harvesting) is the process of fetching data from websites to be processed later. Typically, web scraping is performed by semi-automated software that downloads web pages and extracts specific, useful information. You can parse, reformat, or store the information in a database. What does web...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

TechRadar

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy