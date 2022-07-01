Sunflower State Games coming to Topeka

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT)- Wamego quarterback Hayden Oviatt will play college football for Army. The 6-foot-1, 200 pound rising senior partnered with 27 News to announce his commitment in Wamego on Monday, July 4. Oviatt is entering his third season as the starting quarterback at Wamego. As a junior Oviatt tallied over 3,000 total yards of […]
EMPORIA, Kan. — A Kansas college is mourning after one of its football players from Oklahoma died over the weekend while cliff diving at Grand Lake. Brexten Green, a wide receiver from Cashion, died Saturday in a cliff diving accident at Grand Lake. Green was about to start his second year at Emporia State University after red-shirting last season.
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Newly-hired Kansas baseball head coach Dan Fitzgerald has been active recruiting, bringing in seven new players in the last four days. Fitzgerald was hired to lead KU baseball less than three weeks ago but he’s already busy adding players to his team. Jackson Cobb is...
Conference realignment has once again reared its ugly and oh-so-lucrative head, but this time the University of Kansas appears to be in better shape than in the past. That’s not to say there won’t be some restless nights or uneasy times, but thanks to the recent move that triggered this round — UCLA and USC going to the Big Ten of all places — both KU and the Big 12 seem to be on much more solid ground than they were during the chaos of previous rounds of realignment.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
LAWRENCE, Kan. — An elderly man from Lawrence died after being pulled from a Douglas County lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a boater notified deputies about a body in the water at Lone Star Lake around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The lake is southwest of Lawrence. Deputies...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening. Circle Coffee, located off of 17th Street in Topeka, is open to the community. Owners Jackie and David Vincent might be familiar faces to some as they used to be the owners of the Circle Coffee cart. The cart would make its way […]
A Kansas woman was seriously injured after the boat she was in hit rough water at the Lake of the Ozarks. Saturday at 6:44 pm, Casch Doyle, 23, Elmira, MO, was piloting a 2007 Cabin Motorboat near Spring Creek Cove. Rough waters hit the boat, and Sydney Grantham, 23, of...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local artists are devastated following the sudden removal of a project they put several months of hard work into. This is what the space currently looks like in downtown Topeka following the repaint. The mural was located across from the TPAC and County Courthouse, on the east side of the Capitol Federal […]
TOPEKA (FOX43) – Mindee Reece with the Topeka Ronald McDonald House joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to discuss the Denim to Diamonds Kentucky Derby Party happening on August 20th from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Townsite Topeka. The gala raises approximately 20-25% of the annual Ronald...
One Topeka engineering firm does what it can to fight the ballooning cost of health care for its workers. Bartlett & West — owned by its 350 employees across seven states — is trying a slew of approaches. It has a wellness program. It tries to make preventive...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 61-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling into a pond west of Auburn Friday afternoon. According to Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 8800 block of SW Valencia Rd. Officials say parents of the victim called...
Oppressive heat is expected to be a regular occurrence over the next several days. As such, the National Weather Service has placed Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties in a heat advisory from noon Monday until 9 pm Wednesday. A separate advisory is in place for Chase and Greenwood counties from noon Monday until 8 pm Wednesday, extending the alert one day from its original issuance.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Fireworks set the roof of an Overland Park house on fire on the Fourth of July. It happened in the 9300 block of W. 106th St. around 8:45 p.m. The fire department said that fireworks ignited the shake shingle roof. Luckily, they were able to...
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas transportation officials are taking a closer look at hundreds of bridges across the state. This comes just weeks after a state bridge inspector stepped down, following the collapse of a more than 60-foot stretch of concrete barrier from the Polk Quincy Viaduct in Topeka. The inspector failed to report warning signs. Kansas […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health celebrated one of its long-tenured doctors as he heads into retirement. Dr. Scott Teeter, an internal medicine specialist, is officially retiring after 35 years with Stormont Vail Hospital. According to Teeter, once he retires, he has plans to travel more and even has a hiking trip planned in Machu Picchu.
