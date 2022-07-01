ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Giant Opens New Store In Bucks County

By Kaamil Jones
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoppers ,get ready because a new option to get groceries is now here. A brand new Giant celebrated its grand opening this morning. The 50,340-square-foot supermarket is located on the 1000 block of...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Philly

Patriotism On Display At Fourth Of July Celebrations In Bucks County

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) — Families came out to celebrate the Fourth of July in Bucks County. Patriotism was on full display. It was an old-fashioned Fourth of July outside the Fonthill Castle in Doylestown that kicked off with the kids’ bike parade. “Yesterday, we went and spent the whole day getting the bikes ready and they were so excited,” Dan Cassarella said. The annual gathering aims to bring pastimes of a previous era to a new generation. “I’ve never met him. He just looked like a good candidate to get on there and he was brave,” volunteer Sue said. Although volunteer Sue just met...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Berks store offers curios, 'upcycled' furniture, more

JEFFERSON TWP. - Ginny Usher’s life has had an eclectic quality. A career hairstylist, she also is an avid furniture painter and sign maker. Born and raised in Kansas, she moved to Pennsylvania 10 years ago. That broad-ranging vibe can be found in The Purple Pelican, a store Usher...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ShopRite of Greenwich recalls store-made ground meat

GREENWICH TWP., N.J. – ShopRite of Greenwich is voluntarily recalling store-made ground meat produced and sold at its store Saturday due to the possibility that the meat may contain small metal fragments. The store located at 1207 Route 22 in Warren County issued a news release Sunday saying the...
GREENWICH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richboro, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Churchville, PA
Bucks County, PA
Business
Bucks County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Warminster, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
Bucks County, PA
Food & Drinks
NBC Philadelphia

Sights and Sounds of July 4th Fun in Philly

That's why those fortunate enough to make it to Old City -- home of Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell -- and Center City for the "Party on the Parkway" get to meet people from all over the country. Here's what NBC10 reporters saw as they toured the town during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

The Best Historical Places in Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a dose of history, Chester County, Pennsylvania is the place to be. This county is home to some of the best historical places in the state! Whether you’re interested in colonial history or the Civil War, there’s something for everyone here. In this article, we will take a look at the best historical places in Chester County. We’ll provide information on what makes each one so special and why you should visit them!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Retirement community proposed near Boyertown clears zoning hurdle

The Colebrookdale Township Zoning Hearing Board unanimously granted conditional use approval to Pennsylvania Senior Living Development Partners LLC to develop an age-restricted retirement community off Swamp Creek Road and Montgomery Avenue on the outskirts of Boyertown. Township Solicitor Jeffrey C. Karver said the township’s planning commission still has to reviewIntegraCare’s...
BOYERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Nature Center#Beer#Food Drink#Giant Direct#Warminster Food Bank
CBS Philly

Hundreds Gather In Haddonfield For First Major Rollout Of Fourth Of July Fireworks Since Pandemic

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — The festivities on Fourth of July weekend would not be complete without fireworks. A fireworks display just wrapped up in Haddonfield, Camden County on Sunday night. It capped off a day of fun for the whole family. As Independence Day celebrations kick off in cities across the country, hundreds opted in for quaint family fun in Haddonfield, New Jersey. “Love it, love it.” Ken Tomilson, the president of the Haddonfield Celebration Association, said. “This is a small town festival, you know. Nobody else does it.” It’s fun they haven’t had in years after the pandemic canceled festivities in 2020 and...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Trenton, NJ

Trenton is the capital of New Jersey and is located in Mercer County on the Delaware River. The city was once the capital of the United States, and today it is a historic city proud of its past, with a thriving present and a bright future. You can reach Trenton...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country. They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July: Pennsylvania Upper Darby fireworks Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8. When: July 1, 9:30 p.m. Xfinity Fireworks Shows Where: Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
lehighvalleystyle.com

What to Expect at the 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party

The Best of the Lehigh Valley Party is back! It’s been a long 3 years since we’ve been able to celebrate with you, but we’re back and excited for you to celebrate with us once again on Thursday, July 21st from 7-10 p.m. at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown (formerly the Holiday Inn Breinigsville).
ALLENTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Wawa opens another N.J. store amid continued expansion

Many outsiders associate Wawa, the popular convenience store brand, with the state of New Jersey. The company is giving them yet another reason to do so with the opening of its newest Garden State store. Wawa opened a new location at 600 White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City on...
NBC Philadelphia

Patriotic Looks in Old City on America's Birthday

Thousands of people gathered in the Old City section of Philadelphia to celebrate America's birthday on Monday, and more than a few dressed in some creative red, white and blue outfits. Check out Tom McGee, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, who comes every year to Independence Mall. He's been a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Gulph Road in Upper Merion and Tredyffrin Townships

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Gulph Road between Outer Line Drive and Richards Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, beginning Wednesday, July 6, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, December 2.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy