St. Paul police investigating homicide on Dale Street

Mid-morning headlines from July 1, 2022 01:33

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they're investigating a homicide after they found a dead body on the 600 block of Dale Street North overnight.

The homicide was reported at about 3 a.m.

Police say they found a man believed to be in his 50s lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy to determine the cause of death. It was discovered the man had been shot.

No arrests have been made and investigators do not believe the shooting was random. This is the 21st homicide in St. Paul this year.

The victim was not identified.