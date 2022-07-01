ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield's Karen's Confections serves up patriotic pies

By Mike Hart, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
The Fourth of July holiday weekend is traditionally stuffed with barbecues and block parties.

For Bakersfield foodie Karen Bone there's nothing more patriotic than one of her pies.

The red, white and blue creation combines the tangy or tart kinda sweet you're craving with a side of patriotism staring you right in the face.

Karen moved back to Bakersfield in 2017 to take care of her mother and her aunt and a year later Karen's Confections was born.

This slice of Americana doesn't have any apple in it.

It's made with blueberries, raspberries, little sugar, corn starch, and salt.

And she only does a certain number of pies each year with three dozen sold over two days this weekend.

Related
KGET

Kids, drums, bikes and flags: Westchester celebrates the 4th of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It started off with a few families along 20th Street – kids, bikes, dogs and a neighborhood barbecue. Some 33 years later the Westchester 4th of July Parade, in the hands of a second, even third generation of neighbors, is a Bakersfield institution.  If there’s been any lapse of enthusiasm over […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County ready to celebrate America's birthday

Shafter has become well known in the area for its Third of July fireworks show, a free event put on by the Shafter Chamber of Commerce. Sunday’s entertainment offered a fireworks display to mark America’s independence, but there’s also plenty of ways Kern County is celebrate America’s birthday throughout today with Fourth of July events ranging from a parade in the morning to an afternoon festival in Tehachapi to, of course, a number of fireworks shows in the evening.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Food and drink deals abound for July Fourth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you feel like taking it easy this Fourth of July, there are several restaurant chains offering deals and discounts. 7-Eleven is offering a free small Slurpee now through July 11 — just grab the deal from your loyalty member account. Applebee’s has $5-dollar...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Deal to keep taps flowing in Bakersfield even as Lake Isabella levels continue dropping

Bakersfield city water managers learned from California’s last “epic” drought — don’t wait to make a deal. In 2015, city water managers scrambled to keep taps flowing for more than 20,000 Bakersfield residents as the Kern River ran so low the city had zero water entitlement coming down the river. The river is the only source for Bakersfield’s northeast water treatment plant, but at only 11 percent of normal, there just wasn’t enough.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

City of Wasco kicks off Fourth of July celebrations

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Wasco kicked off Fourth of July festivities this weekend with its annual “One Nation Celebration.” The festivities began with a flag ceremony at the Poplar Veterans Hall, followed by a bicycle parade and a festival at Barker Park attended by hundreds of people. The day wrapped up with […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

A mild Fourth of July followed by triple-digit heat

Kern County is expected to see a beautiful Fourth of July, with temperatures about ten degrees below average. Bakersfield will reach into the upper 80s, while Tehachapi will hit the 70s. Breezy conditions are expected in the mountains, desert and Kern River Valley. A wind advisory is in effect for isolated areas of the desert […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

PHOTO GALLERY: Hot air balloons, classic cars mark Fourth

The Bear Valley 4th of July fun continued Sunday with hot air balloon rides, a pancake breakfast, camel rides, children’s play area and more than 25 arts and crafts booths filled with wonderful things to purchase. Sunday afternoon also featured a car show filled with restored vintage vehicles, project...
TEHACHAPI, CA
campsnearme.art

Lake Isabella Camping Map

Lake Isabella Kern River KOA. Close proximity to Los Angeles and Bakersfield makes this lake a popular year round vacation spot for southern Californians. Isabella Recreation Sites Isabella Dam Wikipedia Lake Isabella Kernville Lake. Lake Isabella Kern River KOA. Lake isabella camping map. Ad Check Out Camping Maps on eBay....
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

HERB BENHAM: Benham Boulevard has nice ring to it

There is a movement to name a street after me. In a recent letter to the editor, Paul McAdam concluded his piece on how confusing street names can be in Bakersfield with "Wouldn't it be wonderful to zoom down Allen Road, cross White Lane, and find yourself on Benham Boulevard?"
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Canyon trail plan is ambitious, but still in its infancy

Business strategy consultant Jonathan Yates remembers being awestruck the first time he entered the Kern River Canyon about five days after he moved to Bakersfield in 2016. "I couldn't believe that the Kern River Canyon was so close to urban Bakersfield," he said. "And how dramatic and beautiful it was.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Digital concept renderings offer first peek at changes coming to Woolworth's building

They said from the beginning it was not going to be the Moneywise building. It's the Woolworth's building. The iconic red ribbon sign was not going anywhere, they said. Neither was the Woolworth's lunch counter or the long row of windows on 19th Street that will make the first floor into a kind of transparent fish bowl, with shoppers and coffee sippers taking the place of the goldfish.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Man shot in Oildale dies

A Bakersfield man was shot and killed Saturday night in the 300 block of Roberts Lane in Oildale. Odulio Rodriguez, 36, died at 5:16 p.m at the scene of the incident, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield College welding students get hands-on training with KGET project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET partnered with Bakersfield College’s welding program to build a new security gate around the main entrance to our studio. The project gave the welding students hands-on job training and experience. 17’s Chief Photographer Sam Montero captured the work as it progressed on L Street. The students the craft of welding […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
