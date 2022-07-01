Bakersfield's Karen's Confections serves up patriotic pies

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is traditionally stuffed with barbecues and block parties.

For Bakersfield foodie Karen Bone there's nothing more patriotic than one of her pies.

The red, white and blue creation combines the tangy or tart kinda sweet you're craving with a side of patriotism staring you right in the face.

Karen moved back to Bakersfield in 2017 to take care of her mother and her aunt and a year later Karen's Confections was born.

This slice of Americana doesn't have any apple in it.

It's made with blueberries, raspberries, little sugar, corn starch, and salt.

And she only does a certain number of pies each year with three dozen sold over two days this weekend.