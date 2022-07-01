ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Nick Foles among best backup QBs in NFL

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
Though the Indianapolis Colts have faith Matt Ryan will be starting every game during his time in the Circle City, they made sure to bring in some insurance with Nick Foles as the backup quarterback.

Foles, who was released by the Chicago Bears this offseason, signed a two-year deal with the Colts shortly after. It’s a move that head coach Frank Reich has been wanting to do for a while, which isn’t a surprise given their relationship.

Entering the 2022 season, Foles was listed as the fourth-best backup quarterback in the NFL by CBS Sports. Here’s what they had to say:

His disappearing act in 2021 is an indictment of the Bears, who preferred the pricier Andy Dalton as Justin Fields’ predecessor. Foles and his big arm are volatile, and he needs protection up front. But few backup QBs have been more calm, collected and willing to make tight-window throws in crunch time when called upon.

On the list ahead of Foles included Teddy Bridgewater, Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo. While Bridgewater is technically a backup to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, Mayfield and Garoppolo are expected to be starters if and when they get traded from their current teams.

So, really, Foles could be viewed in even higher regard among backup quarterbacks.

The harsh truth about that role is that the Colts hope they never have to rely on Foles in a game. If they do, that means something went terribly wrong with Ryan.

Regardless, Foles will bring a solid veteran presence to the offense and should provide the necessary insurance that teams desire in a backup quarterback.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

