East Point, GA

Trees fell, traffic snarled on Friday after storms moved through metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
If you are heading out for the Fourth of July weekend, make sure you have the rain gear handy.

Another round of pop-up showers and storms moved through metro Atlanta Friday.

6:18 p.m.

Neighbors told a Channel 2 Action News photographer that lightning sparked a massive fire at a home in Sharpsburg. Luckily, the owner was not home and firefighters were able to get a dog out.

3:34 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Troup and Heard counties until 4:15 p.m.

3:10 p.m.

A tree has fallen across the northbound tracks at the East Point MARTA station.

3:06 p.m.

A large tree has fallen on I-85 SB in Newnan, blocking most of the freeway. There are delays in both directions.

2:32 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coweta County until 3:15 p.m.

Here’s what else to know for the weekend:

  • Temperatures will be in mid 80s today
  • We’re headed back toward 90 degrees over the weekend.
  • There is a chance for some showers and storms each day.

