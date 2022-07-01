Trees fell, traffic snarled on Friday after storms moved through metro Atlanta
If you are heading out for the Fourth of July weekend, make sure you have the rain gear handy.
Another round of pop-up showers and storms moved through metro Atlanta Friday.
6:18 p.m.
Neighbors told a Channel 2 Action News photographer that lightning sparked a massive fire at a home in Sharpsburg. Luckily, the owner was not home and firefighters were able to get a dog out.
3:34 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Troup and Heard counties until 4:15 p.m.
3:10 p.m.
A tree has fallen across the northbound tracks at the East Point MARTA station.
3:06 p.m.
A large tree has fallen on I-85 SB in Newnan, blocking most of the freeway. There are delays in both directions.
2:32 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coweta County until 3:15 p.m.
Here’s what else to know for the weekend:
- Temperatures will be in mid 80s today
- We’re headed back toward 90 degrees over the weekend.
- There is a chance for some showers and storms each day.
