Lindsie Chrisley is managing to find the silver lining in the several scandals she's found herself in. During an Instagram Story Q&A session on Monday, June 20, the Chrisley Knows Best star responded to a social media user who asked her how she stays "happy despite all the negative news" surrounding her, seemingly referring to her relationship with her estranged husband Will Campbell and parents' recent fraud conviction."I don't have anything truly figured out. I pray for the day that I can wake up + everything feels light + ok again," Lindsie, 32, admitted, noting that "Until then, I focus on...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO