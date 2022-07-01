A Washington County town is worried about cuts to operating hours at a Canadian border crossing

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot; Washington The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Maine Central Hancock County in southeastern Maine South central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bucksport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Cherryfield, Brewer, Dedham, Steuben, Verona Island, Deblois, Penobscot Township, Hancock, Franklin, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Gouldsboro, Lamoine, Trenton and Surry. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
