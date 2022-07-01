ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, ME

A Washington County town is worried about cuts to operating hours at a Canadian border crossing

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small Washington County town is pushing back on a plan to reduce the hours of operation for the local Canadian border crossing, which they say could devastate families and the local economy. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency is planning to reduce operating hours at...

www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 3

WGME

Nathan Reardon to plead guilty to bank fraud

(BDN) -- The first Mainer accused of fraudulently obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program loan, intended to help businesses pay employees and other expenses during the early days of the pandemic, will plead guilty to bank fraud charges Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Nathan Reardon, 44, of Skowhegan and...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hundreds gather to watch Bangor-Brewer Independence Day Parade

BREWER, Maine — To kick off the holiday, hundreds gathered on both sides of the Penobscot River to watch the Bangor-Brewer Independence Day Parade on Monday morning. Leading the annual event were local veterans and volunteers from the Maine Troop Greeters Museum of Bangor, followed by a bell ringing in memory of those who fought in World War II.
BREWER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Savings Amphitheater to hold Fourth of July concert

BANGOR, Maine — Independence Day celebrations are continuing at the Bangor waterfront on Monday evening. The Maine Savings Amphitheater is hosting a Fourth of July celebration with a concert featuring Dakota, The Stone Doctors, and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Dakota is scheduled to hit the stage at 5:15 p.m.,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Multiple crews respond to Dedham structure fire

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Fire officials confirmed a structure fire in Dedham Monday night. Multiple departments were on-scene as of 10 p.m. We have reached to area departments for more information. We will share the latest updates as they come in.
DEDHAM, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bar Harbor’s 2022 4th of July Parade [PHOTOS]

It was an absolutely beautiful "Chamber of Commerce" day on Monday, July 4th, as Bar Harbor celebrated the 4th of July! Crowds lined Main and Cottage Streets as the parade marched by. One of the funniest sights had to have been the group that recreated the Ford Bronco that was...
BAR HARBOR, ME
94.9 HOM

Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine

Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
AUGUSTA, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot; Washington The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Maine Central Hancock County in southeastern Maine South central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 341 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bucksport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Cherryfield, Brewer, Dedham, Steuben, Verona Island, Deblois, Penobscot Township, Hancock, Franklin, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Gouldsboro, Lamoine, Trenton and Surry. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
truecrimedaily

Maine woman was stabbed nearly 500 times during alleged drug robbery and wrapped in blanket

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (TCD) -- A newly released affidavit is shedding light on the death of a woman who was allegedly killed during a drug robbery by someone she knew. According to Maine State Police, on April 21 at 8:11 p.m., one of Kimberly Neptune’s relatives called Pleasant Point Police to check on her because they had not heard from her. When officers arrived at her apartment on Thunder Road, they found Neptune deceased and called the circumstances surrounding her death "suspicious."
MAINE STATE
hotradiomaine.com

(Local) Where To Watch 4th of July Fireworks

Join South Portland in their annual 4th of July event at Bug Light park! Enjoy some music, karaoke, performers fireworks, and more! The event starts at 4:30pm and goes until 11pm. Being known for its impressive fireworks display, Ogunquit is celebrating July 4th at the beach! They will be launching...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q 96.1

Motorcyclist Dies in Head-on Collision in Corinna, Maine

Maine State Police say a 60-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck Friday evening in the Penobscot County town of Corinna. Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on the Newport Road (Route 7) around 6:20 p.m., according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Public Safety Department.
CORINNA, ME
Ellsworth American

Triple homicide suspect arrested in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Officers here, aided by the Maine State Police, arrested on Eden Street June 30 a man who is wanted in a triple homicide in Queens, N.Y., said Bar Harbor Sgt. Leigh Guildford. Police arrested Travis Blake, 29, of New York on a charge of being a...
foxbangor.com

Bangor man sentenced on federal drug and firearms charges

BANGOR — A Bangor man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to the Department of Justice, 30-year-old Nikolas Raines was sentenced to nine years in prison and four years of supervised release. Raines pleaded guilty on June 30, 2021. According to court...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

A Big Old Great White Shark Named Martha is Hanging Out Just Off Eastport

Jaws made me think that Great White sharks would never be a thing. Maybe it was my sheltered ignorance when I was a youngster, but literally, when I saw Jaws the first time, I just assumed killer sharks didn't live off our coast. I had no idea the movie was filmed in Massachusetts. Even if I had known, it was a robot shark. I figured animals like that were like hurricanes and poisonous snakes in Maine.
EASTPORT, ME
Z107.3

There Is Good News & Bad News About Browntail Moth Rash

You can plan on itching and scratching for a while longer, Bangor. The City of Bangor gave all of us who are miserable from Browntail Moth Rash an update, and there is an upside and a downside to this giant, uncomfortable pain in the rear end. Browntail moths in the...
BANGOR, ME

