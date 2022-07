A disease associated with damaged leaf tissue and leaf loss on trees has been confirmed in southeast Michigan for the first time in the state. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development announced the presence of the disease, called beech leaf disease in a press release on Tuesday, explaining with no known treatment available for beech leaf disease, its potential spread could have a "devastating effect on beech trees, already under attack from beech bark disease."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 51 MINUTES AGO