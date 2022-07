GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – Marshall’s Restaurant and Bar in Grandview is closing after 37 years, according to an announcement on Facebook. Owners Matt and Shannon Marshall wrote the restaurant and bar at 1105 W. 1st Ave. has closed as of Friday, as the Marshalls shift their focus to their other business, Central Ohio Tree Trimming Service. The pair has been operating both since 2013.

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO