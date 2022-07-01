ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

2 children injured in Thursday rollover wreck in Pasco. They weren’t wearing seat belts.

By Cory McCoy
 4 days ago

Two children not wearing seat belts were hurt in a rollover wreck in Pasco on Thursday.

The Pasco Police Department said in a social media post that a pickup truck being driven by their grandfather was hit by another car while driving east on Three Rivers Drive near Road 76. Photos show the truck on its side on the sidewalk near the front yard of a home.

Two children and a driver were injured after a rollover wreck in Pasco on June 30. They were not wearing seat belts. Pasco Police Department

Pasco police said none of the passengers in the truck were wearing seat belts. A 12-year-old was thrown from the vehicle, and a 5-year-old bounced around the cab, according to the release. The children sustained minor injuries, while the driver had serious injuries. It’s unclear if the driver of the car was injured.

Pasco police want to remind drivers to wear their seat bets, even if they are a passenger, and not to drink and drive as we head into the holiday weekend.

