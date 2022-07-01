ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Nearly third of ground chicken may contain salmonella, investigation shows

By HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXPVZ_0gS9eG8V00

Nearly one-third of ground chicken may contain dangerous salmonella, a new Consumer Reports investigation shows.

Based on its findings, the group called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which regulates the nation's meat supply, to redouble its efforts to protect consumers from this bacteria, which can cause serious illness.

"The USDA has pledged to reduce illness from salmonella contamination for more than a decade, but [Consumer Reports'] tests show that more progress is clearly needed to protect the public," said James Rogers, director of food safety research and testing at Consumer Reports. "We need tougher action by the USDA to keep salmonella out of our kitchens and off of our plates."

Salmonella was found in 31%, or 23 of the 75, samples of ground chicken that the group tested.

Nine of the 25 products from Perdue had salmonella, researchers found. Samples from Trader Joe's and Wholesome Pantry, which get their chicken from Perdue, also had salmonella, as did some chicken from Isernio's, Walmart and Whole Foods, they added.

No one brand stood out as better or worse than another, according to the report, and no difference was found between ground chicken from organic and conventionally raised birds.

Researchers noted that all of the salmonella found was resistant to at least one antibiotic and 78% resistant to several drugs. This could make an infection hard to treat.

Each year, more than 212,000 Americans are sickened with antibiotic-resistant salmonella in food and 70 die, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Consumer Reports also found salmonella in some ground beef, pork and turkey that it tested.

It reported that one sample of ground beef contained E. coli O157:H7, a strain considered particularly dangerous because it can harm the intestines and cause potentially fatal kidney damage.

Consumer Reports alerted the USDA earlier this year, leading to a recall of more than 28,000 pounds of meat from grocery chains in seven western states.

The group said the USDA has taken aggressive steps to protect the public from dangerous strains of E. coli but hasn't taken action to protect consumers from salmonella.

More than 1 million Americans get sick from salmonella each year, about five times as many as do with E. coli. About one-fifth of those cases are from contaminated chicken or turkey.

"The USDA allows far too much chicken contaminated with salmonella on the market and puts the burden on consumers to protect themselves," said investigative journalist Lisa Gill, who wrote the story reporting the findings. "There are steps we can all take to reduce the risk of getting sick, but that can be harder to do with ground meat."

Consumer Reports called on the USDA to reduce the percentage of chicken samples allowed to test positive for salmonella. It said the agency should focus on reducing the salmonella strains that pose the biggest threat to human health.

It also said the USDA needs more authority to inspect poultry plants and close facilities immediately when high salmonella rates are found.

To prevent food poisoning in your kitchen:

  • Keep raw meats in a disposable bag away from other foods at the grocery store.
  • Keep raw meat in a bag or bowl in the refrigerator.
  • Thaw frozen meat in the refrigerator, not on the counter.
  • Wash your hands in hot soapy water before preparing food, every time you touch raw meat and again when you're done.
  • Use a dedicated cutting board for raw meat and a different one for fruits and vegetables.

Consumer Reports also recommends using a meat thermometer.

  • Ground beef and pork is safe to eat when cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Poultry should be cooked to 165 F.
  • Beef roasts and steaks and pork roasts and chops should be cooked to 145 F.
  • Refrigerate leftovers within two hours of removing food from the stove.

More information

For more on food safety, including recalls and disease outbreaks, visit Foodsafety.gov.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 2

Related
foodsafetynews.com

Canadian agency posts recall of king oyster mushrooms because of Listeria

Kam Ding Investment Ltd. is recalling King Oyster Mushrooms sold under the TWA Fungi brand because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall comes after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested a sample of the mushrooms and found the pathogen. The agency is recommending that consumers and businesses do...
HEALTH
Popculture

Protein Snacks Sold at Walgreens Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

A protein snack sold at Walgreens is being pulled from store shelves after it was determined to be a health hazard to consumers. F&S Produce Co on June 7 issued a voluntary recall of Protein Power Snack, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recall was issued because the product contains Jif peanut butter, which has been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than a dozen people.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Ground Meat#Consumer Reports#Food Poisoning#Wholesome Pantry
foodsafetynews.com

General Mills recalls certain dipz products over Salmonella concerns

General Mills of Golden Valley, MN is recalling certain “dipz” Lunch Blox products because of potential Salmonella contamination. The products were distributed in California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas. Recalled products:. #Product DescriptionRecall NumberClassificationCode InformationProduct QuantityReason for Recall. 1dibz...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
UPI News

Study: Fewer than 7% of U.S. adults in good cardiometabolic health

Fewer than 7% of U.S. adults are in good cardiometabolic shape, and new research warns the trend is only getting worse. Cardiometabolic health is an umbrella term that includes blood pressure, blood sugar, blood cholesterol, weight and/or the presence of heart disease. "While we know that cardiometabolic health among Americans...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Why Ra Medical Systems Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

The FDA has cleared RA Medical Systems Inc's RMED DABRA 2.0 catheter as part of the DABRA Excimer Laser System. This next-generation DABRA catheter features enhancements, including a braided over jacket design intended to improve deliverability and kink resistance when navigating tortuous anatomy and six-month shelf life. "While we are...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
foodsafetynews.com

Freshpet recalls certain dog food over Salmonella contamination

Freshpet Inc. is recalling a lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag), with a sell-by date of 10/29/22, because of potential contamination with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is a risk to humans, notably children, the elderly,...
PET SERVICES
Popculture

Cookies Brand Recalls Multiple Products Over Presence of Plastic

Even more cookies are being pulled from store shelves in Canada. Just days after consumers were alerted to a recall of ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) shared in a public notice on July 1 that Enjoy Life has recalled multiple bakery products, including cookies, due to the possible presence of plastic.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

More Than 9,000 Pounds of Fish Have Been Recalled

There are a whole lot of ways the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Foods and Drug Administration protect food safety across the country. Many of the potential problems are familiar, like salmonella, e.coli, or listeria contamination. Other issues the organizations have an eye on might not be seen as frequently by consumers.
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA warns food firms about seafood and import regulation violations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Gelato recalled in Ontario after testing find norovirus contamination of raspberries

Angelo’s Italian Market Inc. is recalling Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelatois from the marketplace because of possible norovirus contamination of the raspberries used in this product. This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The recalled product has been sold at Angelo’s Italian Market...
FOOD SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
390K+
Followers
60K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy