As showtime approaches for tonight’s WWE “Raw”, reports are emerging that give some insight into what will go down on tonight’s 4th of July edition of the red brand. “Fightful Select” indicates that one of “SmackDown’s” fastest rising stars, Gunther, was scheduled to make an appearance on the show as of this morning. The segment he is set for will see a “very patriotic” R-Truth interacting with the Austrian Intercontinental Champion, assuming it’s still on the books.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO