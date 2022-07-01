Newsmakers 7/1/2022: Speaker Joseph Shekarchi

Rhode Island Workers at Northeast Transportation Services LCC in Pawtucket are striking to protect and expand their worker’s rights and benefits. Northeast Transportation maintains a DHL ServicePoint and does package deliveries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Northeast Transportation Services is owned and operated by Ron Lydick, who allowed the contract with his workers to expire in March. The workers, unionized under the Teamsters Local 251, have been on strike since June 22. At issue are livable wages, affordable healthcare and retirement benefits.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO