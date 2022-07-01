ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Newsmakers 7/1/2022: Speaker Joseph Shekarchi

By Tim White
WPRI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It was an unusual legislative session for the R.I. General Assembly...

www.wpri.com

providencedailydose.com

School’s Out For The Summer

Providence’s school zone surveillance apparatus will remain unplugged for the next two months. From the ProJo:. Drivers no longer need to worry about $50 tickets for speeding through school zones in Providence, East Providence, Central Falls and Pawtucket, because the speed cameras have all been turned off for the summer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Bristol celebrates 237th annual 4th of July parade

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) – The longest-running 4th of July celebration is back for the 237th annual celebration. The Bristol 4th of July Celebration on Monday stepped off at just after 10:30 a.m., starting at the intersection of Chestnut and Hope St. Parade-goers called the historic celebration the place to...
BRISTOL, RI
East Providence, RI
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket’s Fairlawn Pool opens for summer

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a weekend to cool off at the pool and some residents in Pawtucket tell us, they’re excited to have the city’s public pool open again. The Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park Pool officially opened for summer on Saturday. The city announced that both the police and fire departments are once […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fourth of July tradition continues in Scituate

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thunderstorms postponed some Fourth of July outdoor fun on Saturday, but in Scituate the explosive show must go on. It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1930s: The Hope and Jackson Family Fun Day. “We serve the community New England style clam chowder, plenty of food, events for the kids […]
SCITUATE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island State Beaches packed for the Fourth of July

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR — Monday's perfect summer weather attracted thousands of people to Rhode Island's beaches for the Fourth of July. A packed Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett was one of the state's most popular spots. "It's very, very, very crowded," Max Nichols said. "Packed like it's literally so...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Bridge in Westerly temporarily closed for 3 months

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said a bridge in Westerly is temporarily closed starting Tuesday. The Cottrel Bridge, which takes Westerly Bradford Road over the McGowan Brook, will be closed for three months. The bridge will be replaced with a new one after being...
WESTERLY, RI
ricentral.com

Longtime pals meet weekly at Ray's Poly-Clean to sip coffee, reminisce

WEST WARWICK — They gather at Ray’s Poly-Clean to sip coffee and tell stories about the good old days. “Who else do we know?” Albert DeSilva said, sitting inside the laundromat with his brother and two longtime friends. “I’m three or four generations away from these youngsters — what would we even talk about?”
WEST WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Group accuses court of increasing racism and bigotry after Massachusetts woman gets no jail time in attack on Spanish-speaking family

Boston, MA – A rights group called for change after a Massachusetts woman received no jail time in an attack on a Spanish-speaking family. Stephanie Armstrong was sentenced Thursday in connection with an assault on a Latinx mother and minor in East Boston after Jenny Leigh Ennamorati, who was also involved with the crime, was sentenced earlier this year.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Firework sparks house fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence fire officials said a firework was a catalyst for a house fire in the city Monday night. Crews responded for a call of a fire at a multi-story home on Harvard Avenue just after 10 p.m. Fire officials said they got reports of fireworks...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Uprise RI

DHL workers in Pawtucket striking for livable wages and healthcare

Rhode Island Workers at Northeast Transportation Services LCC in Pawtucket are striking to protect and expand their worker’s rights and benefits. Northeast Transportation maintains a DHL ServicePoint and does package deliveries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Northeast Transportation Services is owned and operated by Ron Lydick, who allowed the contract with his workers to expire in March. The workers, unionized under the Teamsters Local 251, have been on strike since June 22. At issue are livable wages, affordable healthcare and retirement benefits.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Community continues search for missing Portsmouth man

(WJAR) — Search for missing Portsmouth man continues. The community search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit started Sunday at the Park and Ride lot in Portsmouth on Boyds Lane. It's just about half a mile from where he was last seen on Tuesday. Benoit's family has been searching for him...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

5 arrested after setting off fireworks on street in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said five people were arrested after setting off fireworks in the street early Tuesday morning. Around 2 a.m., officers were called to Glenham and Taylor streets, where the fireworks caused a large fire. Crews worked to get the fire under control and made sure it didn’t spread to any nearby homes or cars.
PROVIDENCE, RI

