Dr. Dre has spent the last two years working on at least a dozen albums’ worth of material, the modern hip-hop legend said in a new video. In the clip, shared to Instagram on Thursday (June 30), Dre can be seen sitting behind a mixing desk in a studio, while Busta Rhymes looks at him inquisitively. After being asked a question about his output, Dre repositions himself to look at Busta and says: “N****, I got… Yeah, 247 songs during the pandemic, and then we paused and did a whole album with Marsha Ambrosius [her upcoming fourth album ‘Cascablonco’].

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO