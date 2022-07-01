Waunakee's Early Files

100 Years Ago

July 20, 1922

The Waunakee baseball team defeated Deerfield 4-0 there Sunday. Fleiner was the batting star with three hits in the five trips he saw to the plate.

Andrew Steel, former owner of the local creamery, dropped dead in the hotel at Deerfield recently.

The 1922 hay crop is the largest ever harvested. It is expected that 5,806,000 tons will be put up.

95 Years Ago

July 21, 1927

According to A.R. Burr, the late peas are having a far better yield than what was expected earlier. About 4,500 cases are being packed daily.

Bert Tubbs, who is employed at Koltes-Michels Store, is enjoying a vacation.

Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Walsh entertained Wednesday in honor of their son, William.

The Sunnyside Chicks baseball team, managed by Oscar Wilke, will play the Madison Tigers here on Sunday.

75 Years Ago

July 17, 1947

The Civic Club baseball team lost to Lodi Sunday by a score of 8-6 in a wild game.

Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Adler are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on July 15.

Miss Mary Dahmen and Bernard Hanlon were united in marriage at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Middleton on July 5.

70 Years Ago

July 17, 1952

Miss Sally Ripp and Donald O’Malley were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic church here Saturday.

The army worms are presenting a serious threat to growing crops on farms in this area.

Mr. and Mrs. Hardy Ripp of Dane announce the birth of a daughter on July 13 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Rev. Michael J. Jacobs and Rev. Herber Waldkirch visited with Pfc. Dave Miller and Leo Wipperfurth in Stuttgart, Germany, on July 5 and 6.

60 Years Ago

July 12, 1962

For the first time in Waunakee Scouting, we have a Scout who attained the goal of all Scouts – the coveted Eagle Award. The Eagle Award will be presented to Bryon Shaw, son of Ken and Ruth Shaw, 102 Fourth Street.

Mr. Art Sukowatey called to inform us that they enjoyed a meal of home grown sweet corn on Tuesday. This is real early for sweet corn.

Dr. Roland M. Meffert, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Meffert, graduated on June 29 from U.S.A.F Hospital at Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, after completing a residency in the specialty of periodontia.

50 Years Ago

July 20, 1972

The Village ball field will be named “Murphy Field” in honor of the late Ed Murphy Sunday afternoon, July 23.

Mr. Anton J. Kaltenberg has retired as director of the First Wisconsin Bank of Waunakee, ending 28 years of association with the bank.

Mrs. Luginbuhl entertained the July meeting of Circle III of the First United Presbyterian Church of Waunakee. At the same time, the Circle celebrated the 89th birthday of Mrs. Bertha Cooper, one of its members and the mother of the hostess.

40 Years Ago

July 8, 1982

Waunakee officials and the Waunakee Youth Hockey will work to find funding for improvements on the Centennial Park ice rink following a request made before the village board.

The Waunakee School District ended the 1981-82 fiscal year last Wednesday with a $38,000 bank balance.

Sister Mary Jude Karls (Rosella) will celebrate her 50 years as a School Sister of St. Francis on July 18. After attending St. Michael School at Dane, she prepared to enter the community and was received into the order on June 14.

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald R. Meicher of Middleton announce the engagement of their daughter, Kathryn Ann, to Michael C. Prochaska of Waunakee. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James E. Prochaska, Waunakee.

30 Years Ago

July 2, 1992

Waunakee’s recycling program marked its first anniversary and most residents are complying with this.

The lighthouse at Mariner’s Cove, barely a year old, may have to be moved, Dane County officials say, because it is too close to Westport Road.

Mr. and Mrs. Math Laufenberg, Waunakee, will hold an open house in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on July 19 at Rex’s Innkeeper. Math and the former Betty Koch were united in marriage on July 18, 1942, in St. John’s Catholic Church, Waunakee.

20 years Ago

July 3, 2002

The Waunakee school district annual meeting – an annual late-August ritual that normally is rather placid – could take a more lively turn with the addition of the Gilles property on the agenda.

The children of Elizabeth A. Ziegler will host an open house in honor of their mother’s 90th birthday on July 7 at the St. Bernard Parish Center.

Four Waunakee high school softball players – Stacie Eastwood, Sherri Fisher, Katie Fry and Amy Kennedy – were named by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association to the 2022 Academic All-State Team.

10 Years Ago

June 28, 2012

The owner of a Madison bar and grill is looking to breathe new life into the former Sweet Sophie’s Restaurant. The Waunakee plan Commission Monday approved a conditional use permit for outdoor seating and volleyball courts for Rodney Ripley to operate Lucky’s Bar and Grille at the Arboretum Office Park location.

The Imagination Celebration event drew an estimated 1,500 to check out the showcase of Waunakee’s creativity June 21.

Shown is Romi Jo Ripp and other kids running for candy as the Dane American Legion Post 503 led the start of the parade for the Dane Fireman’s Fest.