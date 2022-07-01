25 to Lead: Women in Leadership Inaugural Cohort Begins Intensive, Intentional Leadership Development Experience
Twenty five of Syracuse University’s most promising women and non-binary people have been selected to join the inaugural leadership development cohort launched by the Women in Leadership Initiative (WiL). Beginning with reflective readings this summer, cohort participants will participate in an intensive, intentional experience designed to propel them to greater personal...news.syr.edu
