Temperature, Precipitation Forecast for Month of July

I was shocked this month when I realized that my house payment went up by almost $300 this month, due to the current cost of living, and the insurance coverage on my home having to be increased due to the value of my home increasing. Seemingly overnight, my affordable payment just went out the window. To find ways to save money in other ways to put towards my monthly payment, I discovered that there are quite a few appliances that are sucking energy when my family isn't even awake. Take a look at some of the appliances you should be watching to keep your electric bill to a minimum, according to gobankingrates.com.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO