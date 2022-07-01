ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Temperature, Precipitation Forecast for Month of July

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
UNDATED -- It's a new month, so what can we expect in July as far as temperatures and rainfall?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its weather outlook for the month....

Dry Conditions Returning for Area South of St. Cloud

UNDATED -- While we've had plenty of rain lately from the St. Cloud metro area and northward, some parts of the state could actually use some rain. In the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, 16 percent of the state is now abnormally dry compared to 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from southern Stearns county, includes all of Meeker and Wright counties, the entire Twin Cities metro region, and all of south-central Minnesota.
Small Chances for Severe Weather this Week

UNDATED -- Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. After last week's heavy rain, St. Cloud has now officially had 5.11 inches of rain so far this month. That's 1.87 inches above normal. We are 6.35 inches above normal for precipitation for the entire year so far.
A Few Slight Chances for Storms this Week

UNDATED -- Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon across far eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Damaging winds and severe hail are the primary threats. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible again both Wednesday evening into the night and again Thursday afternoon.
The Weekender: St. Cloud Fireworks, Music in the Park and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do this 4th of July weekend, we have your guide for family fun. Enjoy some music in Clearwater, check out a Grateful Dead tribute at Milk and Honey Ciders, celebrate with Joetown Rocks, catch a St. Cloud Rox baseball game and celebrate America's birthday with the St. Cloud Fireworks. Read more in The Weekender!
How to Stay Safe on Minnesota Lakes Over the 4th

The fourth of July weekend brings many people out to Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the Minnesota DNR and law enforcement are increasing their efforts to curtail boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol this weekend. Glen's suggestions to stay safe over the weekend on Minnesota...
Are these 8 Trails in Minnesota the Best for Hiking?

Let's just say that when Spring, Summer and Autumn roll around in Minnesota, we all want to get outside as much as possible. Yes, I do realize that many people love the Winters here in Minnesota too, but most of us like the change of seasons and getting outside to enjoy some more comfortable weather is a good thing.
5 Not So Ordinary Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
This Black Beach in Minnesota is a Must See

I think we have all heard about the great black beach in Hawaii, it's one of those things that people come back from a vacation there and say "You have to see this"! And I've always wondered about it. And now I hear about this black beach right here in...
