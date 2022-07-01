Monster Hunter Rise: Large Armored Bream Sunbreak location and farming guide

If you’re reading this, you’re a dedicated Monster Hunter player. Only hardcore hunters need the location of a hyper-specific material like the Large Armored Bream. You might be tempted to start fishing in ponds in order to find this rare fish, but that’s simply not the case. Instead, the Large Armored Bream has a slightly less surefire way of being acquired.

Looking for the Large Armored Bream probably means you’re hoping to forge the Vaik X armor set – and who can blame you? Just read through our brief guide below and we’ll outline everything you need to know to get plenty of Large Armored Bream and fast.

Location for Large Armored Bream - MHR Sunbreak

These items are often overlooked: the Large Armored Bream only appears as a bonus item when searching for items using the Argosy. After you’ve unlocked Master Rank 2 (MR2), access the Argosy menu, which can be done from the your room in Elgado.

If you look on the final page of obtainable items, you should see that almost every one of them has a potential chance of obtaining Large Armored Bream alongside whatever item you’re actually hunting. This includes common crafting materials such as Scatterfish, which can be used to produce Gunpowder.

Take a look at which of these crafting items you have the least of that also has Large Armored Bream as a potential bonus item, and send your buddies out on a trade deal. This is the only way to obtain Large Armored Bream in MH Rise: Sunbreak.

How to farm Large Armored Bream - MHR Sunbreak

Now that you know to use the Argosy, you just need to speed up the process. In order to obtain a decent amount of Large Armored Bream as quickly as possible, you should make set all three Argosy submarines to target items that include Large Armored Bream as a potential bonus item.

After, you should also ensure that your Buddy Bargaining is in order. You can spend points to make your little traders more effective, and even use a Lagniapple in order to speed the process up. You should use the most expensive bargaining type for each of the three submarines, and add a Lagniapple to give you the best possible results.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.