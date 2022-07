We’ve called an emergency meeting, not because a body’s been found, but because a brand new way to trick and deceive your friends is on the way. Among Us was a sleeper hit that didn’t actually hit mainstream success until years after its initial launch. Thanks to some high-profile streamers picking it up, this simple social deduction game got so big so fast that the developers canceled their work on the sequel to add more support to the base game.

