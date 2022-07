Games with Gold will reportedly no longer offer Xbox 360 games to download, as Microsoft says that it has reached the limit of which games it can offer through the service. In an email sent out to Dutch Xbox Live Gold subscribers (via Wario64), Microsoft said that Games with Gold will stop offering Xbox 360 titles from October. Xbox One games, however, will still be available to download. We have reached out to Microsoft and will update this post as soon as we hear back from them.

