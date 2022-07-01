ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford Recall 2022: These Truck, SUV Owners May Be At Risk Of Losing Their Windshields

By Dawn Geske
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just days after issuing its first recall for its F-150 Lightning pickups over a tire inflation issue, Ford (F) has now recalled a series of Bronco SUVs and Ranger trucks because their windshields could separate from...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford Super Duty Among Top Large Pickups With Highest Initial Quality

J.D. Power’s 2022 Initial Quality Study (IQS) was just released, and it has presented some mixed results for The Blue Oval thus far. Both Ford and Lincoln owners experienced more problems overall compared to 2021, though both brands still ranked above the overall industry average. In terms of individual models, the Ford Bronco Sport ranked third in the small SUV segment, while the Lincoln Nautilus topped the mid-size premium SUV ranks, and the Ford Ranger beat out its competition to become the highest-ranked mid-size pickup. However, that trio of models wasn’t alone, as the Ford Super Duty also ranked as the second-best large heavy-duty pickup in terms of initial quality, too.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Recall Fix Software Now Available At Dealers

Just a few weeks ago, on June 14, 2022, we alerted you that Ford was recalling the Mustang Mach-E, though there was no current fix available for this issue. The automaker explained that a situation with the high voltage battery contactors overheating could cause a loss of power and/or a no-start condition.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco To Officially Launch In Europe In Limited Quantities Next Year

The sixth-generation Ford Bronco remains a hot commodity in the U.S. roughly two years after its debut, with many reservation holders still waiting to take delivery of their new SUV. Production has slowly ramped up over that time period, but Broncos remain elusive for many, at least those selling at MSRP. Regardless, the Ford Bronco – which will be available in a new, heritage-inspired light blue color for the 2023 model year – is also set to launch in Europe for the very first time, albeit in “strictly limited quantities,” the automaker has announced.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Expedition Production Briefly Axed Certain Features

The ongoing global microchip shortage has stressed automakers across the industry, and The Blue Oval has certainly felt the pressure too. The 2022 Ford Expedition has been subject to many constraints due to limited microchip supply, and has already had certain features withheld. As previously reported by Ford Authority, features such as second-row climate controls, Active Park Assist 2.0, along with auto stop/start have been constrained from the full-size SUV. According to Cars Direct, several of these technologies may have made their way back to the Expedition, although some examples had some of them excluded.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Ford F 150#Ford Pickups#Ford Dealers#Vehicles#Ford Recall 2022
fordauthority.com

European Next-Generation Ford Ranger Wildtrak Spied In The Wild

The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger was revealed last November, followed by its high-performance off-road counterpart, the new Ranger Raptor, in February. Since then, Ford Authority spies have spotted a number of next-gen Ranger prototypes out and about, including, most recently, a SuperCrew long bed model testing in the U.S. Now, those same spies have come across a European version of the next-gen Ford Ranger Wildtrak that’s in the validation phase, giving us a better look at that particular model as well.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the Ford Mustang Actually Made In America?

The Ford Mustang is a car with parable history and performance. It's produced by an American manufacturer, but where is the Ford Mustang built? Let's find out. The post Is the Ford Mustang Actually Made In America? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Toyota Commercial Is Everything Wrong With Automakers

Last week, Toyota USA dropped an awesome new commercial called The Focus Group. The ad is supposed to get you excited for the 2022 Toyota GR86, what you might have known before as simply the Toyota 86 or the Scion FR-S. However, the commercial exposes one of the many things wrong with modern automakers, whether that was part of the point or not. It’s actually rather genius and something I watched multiple times while sending to other people so they could enjoy a good laugh.
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Old Ford Maverick V8 With Lawn Mower Carb Takes On Hot Rod Power Tour

Back in early May, we featured an interesting video from YouTuber ThunderHead289, AKA Luke Finley. He's something of a wizard when it comes to engines, and he adapted a lawn mower carburetor to work on an old Ford 5.0-liter V8 engine in a 1970s Ford Maverick sedan. In short, the engine ran just fine, and the old car managed upwards of 40 mpg on the highway in a test run. But what about something a bit more ambitious?
GAS PRICE
FireRescue1

USFA: 8 vehicle manufacturers update ERGs for EVs and lithium-ion batteries

EMMITSBURG, Md. — The U.S. Fire Administration announced last week the status of vehicle manufacturer efforts to improve response guidance for incidents involving electric vehicles (EVs) and lithium-ion batteries. The update follows a 2020 National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report, Safety Risks to Emergency Responders from Lithium-Ion Battery Fires...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

How Do You Corner Faster on a Motorcycle?

There is always a lot to think about when riding a motorcycle. One important aspect of riding a motorcycle is driving around a corner. So how do you corner faster on a motorcycle. The post How Do You Corner Faster on a Motorcycle? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How to Stop a Motorcycle the Right Way

Here is the proper technique and steps to safely bring a motorcycle to a complete stop, and other options during emergencies. The post How to Stop a Motorcycle the Right Way appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Canada's Largest Dealership Sparks Ferrari Turf War

Buying a new Ferrari, any new Ferrari, can be challenging with the ownership-ladder model Maranello developed. Don't think you are just hopping into a new Ferrari SF90 Spider because you brought a briefcase full of cash or have mad Bitcoins. No, Ferrari ownership is still a club, especially for desirable models and not just anyone can fire up their own Ferrari dealership either.
RETAIL
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
51K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy