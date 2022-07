A good strategy will require the United States to work with China at the same time that we compete as strategic rivals. THE STRATEGIC choices we will face after the war in Ukraine ends will depend on when it ends and how it ends. Nonetheless, we can estimate the major challenges to American interests and values and how they have been affected by this war. We will have at least three vital interests: great power relations with China and Russia, transnational threats such as climate change and pandemics, and the maintenance of a rules-based order favorable to our values. Estimates of the future are often undercut by unpredictable events, but nonetheless, when policymakers navigate the unknown, it helps to have a general sense of direction.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO