WYDOT to hold STIP meetings in July and August in Laramie, Albany & Carbon Counties
4 days ago
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduling its annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meetings this summer. District 1, which encompasses parts of Laramie, Albany and Carbon Counties, has meetings scheduled later this month. The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six years....
Laramie County Nonprofits Unite for Community-Wide WyoGives Initiative. Mayor Patrick Collins, along with the Cheyenne City Council and Laramie County Commissioners, will declare Wednesday, July 13th WyoGives Day in Laramie County with a proclamation signing at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th. The signing will take place at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens (710 S. Lions Park Dr.) in the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory Building. The public is invited to attend.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - What better way to kick off the July 4th celebration than with fireworks and CFD’s Frontier Park has got them in spades. The city of Cheyenne and frontier days are working together to bring Cheyenne the fireworks tonight. The festivities will start around...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 2022 election season opened in Wyoming on Friday with the commencement of absentee and early voting across the state. Thousands of ballots were mailed out to voters throughout the state while many other ballots were cast in person by voters...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (MEDIA RELEASE) - From the Laramie County Sheriffs Office:. “As we come upon the Independence Day holiday, we want to encourage you to celebrate responsibly. Fireworks are legal in Laramie County as there is no fire ban in place. If you choose to set off fireworks, we encourage you to use the Fireworks Shoot Site located at 2275 W College Dr. between the hours of 8pm to midnight. In order to use the site, you must possess a pass or your receipt from Pyro City, Black Cat, Phantom or USA Fireworks and present it when you pull into the gate.
2020 was the worst. How many festivals got canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic? All of them for 2020 and some of them in 2021. It really made people sitting on boards for the festivals have to scratch their heads on a way to do something safely and some choices were made to pack it in.
LARAMIE (WNE) — After nine years of planning, a construction date is in sight for the new University of Wyoming residence hall project. The $250 million project promises to bring a new level of competitiveness and quality to the UW campus — initiatives that Wyoming legislators supported to revamp the state’s only university.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has been notified of a breach of the Interstate Canal located west of the town of Lingle, in southeast Wyoming, which occurred on the evening of June 30 and the morning of July 1, 2022. At the time of breach, the canal was diverting approximately 1800 cubic-feet-per-second. No injuries occurred as a result of this breach.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Morgan McNally, Miss Wyoming USA, and Nora Steinke, Miss Wyoming Teen USA, spoke to Wyoming News Now on July 4, 2022. The two ladies were crowned on June 18th at Natrona County High School. McNally is from Casper, and Steinke is from Laramie. The ladies will serve the state of Wyoming as titleholders and go on to represent the state at Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has mobilized the Wyoming National Guard and multiple state agencies to provide assistance to the residents of Lingle and Goshen County in response to flooding that is occurring as a result of a breach in the Interstate Canal north of Lingle. Gordon said at his request, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is on the ground personally surveying the scope of the damage and to ascertain what resources are needed to help the citizens of Goshen County.
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) will continue celebrating 110 years as an organization with a weekend long event in Cheyenne, WY August 12-14, 2022. The 110-year-old organization was founded by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912 when she started Girl Scouts in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The first troop was made up of 18 girls who all shared a sense of curiosity and a belief that they could do anything.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
The Weekend in Wyoming Program on Saturday will re-broadcast the candidate interviews we have conducted over the last few weeks with the Republican candidates for Laramie County Sheriff as well as independent candidate Jeff Barnes. The Republicans, of course, are former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak, Captain Don Hollingshead, and...
According to information provided by the Bureau of Reclamation, the annual Guernsey Reservoir silt run will begin the evening of July 5 and the boat ramps are expected to no longer be useable by July 9. Due to low water levels at Guernsey State Park during the time period, water...
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of July 4th. Monday. Closed for...
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening in southeast Wyoming and especially in parts of the Nebraska Panhandle. Some storms could feature winds of up to 60 miles per hour and hail of up to a quarter in size. The...
Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
