MLB fans had so many memes for Bobby Bonilla Day as the Mets pay him again

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
With the calendar turning to July, that can mean only one thing: It’s the first of the month, and it’s Bobby Bonilla Day.

That’s the day on which the former MLB outfielder receives over $1 million from the New York Mets in deferred salary, which he’ll get for another decade-plus (although, it worked out for the Mets and they’re not the only team paying him in retirement).

What’s funny to me about it is that other players — both active and retired MLB stars — have gotten deferred money. But that hasn’t stopped anyone on Twitter from using memes to celebrate.

Here’s a roundup from Friday morning:

So many memes

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

