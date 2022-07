Click here to read the full article. The new retail job is less in store and more behind the scenes in the warehouse. Employers in the U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May, according to Labor Department data. Though the retail sector cut 61,000 jobs, employment is still 159,000 jobs higher than where it was in February 2020. However, apparel and accessories retailers shed 9,000 positions in May as transportation and warehousing expanded by 47,000 jobs with employment rising by 18,000 in warehousing alone. The June jobs report is due out Friday. Daniel Dorman, economist in the office of employment and unemployment statistics,...

RETAIL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO