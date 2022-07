Do you Wyomingites have any idea at all how fortunate you are to have Liz Cheney as your representative in Washington? She is such a treasure. Mind you, I am a “liberal Democrat” but I was raised in a conservative Republican family in New Mexico. After college and moving away I found myself disagreeing with my family on issues but never on honor, ethics, truth or morals. Instead we had friendly discussions. Now my family and I don’t even speak to each other.

