Floyd County, Ky. (WKYT) - People are saying farewell to the three law enforcement officers and a K-9 killed in an ambush in eastern Kentucky. There are four memorials set up in Prestonsburg, one for Deputy William Petry and Drago, the K-9 who was killed, and two more for Captain Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO