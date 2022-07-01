ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Miles Bridges' partner Mychelle Johnson shares Instagram post with photos of injuries after Hornets forward's arrest on domestic violence charges

By Gilbert McGregor
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAUTION: The following article contains graphic images and descriptions of events. The Sporting News will continue to monitor the domestic violence investigation and arrest of Hornets' forward Miles Bridges. Resources and support for anyone in the U.S. affected by domestic violence is available 24/7. Call 1-800-799-7233, chat at http://thehotline.org, or text...

#Domestic Violence#The Sporting News#Ndvh
