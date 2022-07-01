The 40+ best July Fourth sales in 2022

The 4th of July sales are offering shoppers the first big chance of the season to take home must-have tech, home appliances, and more at rock-bottom prices. With every retailer claiming to have the best 4th of July sales available, tracking down the cheapest 4th of July deals can seem like an impossible task. There’s another catch, too, as Prime Day is back on its normal July scheduling this year — just a week after the 4th of July — and that’s another sale you don’t want to miss. The good news is that with 4th of July sales and Prime Day deals rolling out nearly back-to-back, shoppers can look forward to Black Friday in July, and we’re here to help you navigate it all. Here’s everything you need to know about the 4th of July sales and whether the Prime Day sales are worth waiting for instead.

SHOPPING ・ 4 HOURS AGO