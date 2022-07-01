ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Death of Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson ruled accidental drug overdose

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YJyh_0gS9YW9T00

The death of Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has been ruled an accidental drug overdose.

Bruce Goldfarb of the Medical Examiner's Office said Ferguson died from a combination of Fentanyl and Cocaine.

Ferguson was found unresponsive the night of June 21, inside a North Baltimore home on Ilchester Avenue.

RELATED : Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson found dead inside home in North Baltimore

He was just 26 years-of age, and leaves behind a fiancee and three children.

At the time of his death investigators found no immediate signs of trauma or foul play, but would not rule out the possibility of an overdose.

A viewing and celebration of Ferguson's life will be held July 2 in St. Francisville, Louisiana, according to this Instagram post by his fiancee Doni.

Following his death Doni posted a statement on twitter , calling Ferguson "a loving father, son, brother, fiancee, and exceptional athlete," who had a "big heart and infectious personality."

Ferguson was entering his fourth season with the team after being selected 85th overall, in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech.

Fans came to know Ferguson by his on-field nickname "Sack Daddy."

In 38 total career games, he posted 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Louisiana State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy