Death of Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson ruled accidental drug overdose

The death of Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has been ruled an accidental drug overdose.

Bruce Goldfarb of the Medical Examiner's Office said Ferguson died from a combination of Fentanyl and Cocaine.

Ferguson was found unresponsive the night of June 21, inside a North Baltimore home on Ilchester Avenue.

He was just 26 years-of age, and leaves behind a fiancee and three children.

At the time of his death investigators found no immediate signs of trauma or foul play, but would not rule out the possibility of an overdose.

A viewing and celebration of Ferguson's life will be held July 2 in St. Francisville, Louisiana, according to this Instagram post by his fiancee Doni.

Following his death Doni posted a statement on twitter , calling Ferguson "a loving father, son, brother, fiancee, and exceptional athlete," who had a "big heart and infectious personality."

Ferguson was entering his fourth season with the team after being selected 85th overall, in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech.

Fans came to know Ferguson by his on-field nickname "Sack Daddy."

In 38 total career games, he posted 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.