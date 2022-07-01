ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Illegal guns seized in Saginaw traffic stops

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW, Mich. - Michigan State Police seized several guns in traffic...

nbc25news.com

bigrapidsnews.com

Video: Holiday beachgoers brawl in Caseville in repeat of 2019

In a scene echoing similar incidents that occurred on the July 4th holiday in 2019, a group of women brawled on the beach at Caseville County Park on Monday evening. Cell phone video sent to the Huron Daily Tribune by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office showed a melee involving about more than a half dozen women engaged in a fight on the beach as bystanders cheered them on.
CASEVILLE, MI
abc12.com

Double shooting in Flint leaves man and woman in hospital

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man and woman were rushed to an area hospital after a double shooting in Flint over the weekend. Michigan State Police say a 34-year-old man from Detroit and a 23-year-old woman from Flint were shot outside a residence in the 2700 block of Sloan Street just before 5 a.m. Saturday.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Lapeer man’s body pulled from Lake Nepessing after 2-day search

LAPEER, MI – The body of a 59-year-old Lapeer man was pulled from Lake Nepessing, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office. David Holmes had last been seen late Saturday, July 2, officials said, when he was on a boat ride. A two-day missing person investigation concluded late Monday, July 4, when Holmes’ body was recovered from the lake.
LAPEER, MI
Saginaw, MI
WNEM

Firefighters respond to house fire in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews were sent to a house fire on Blackmore Street between Malden Street and Brokton Street in Saginaw on Monday. The call came in about 1:40 a.m., with the Saginaw Fire Department responding. The house was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

BREAKING: Lansing police investigating two overnight homicides

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating two overnight homicides. The first homicide occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing. Lansing Police officers were dispatched to that area for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. While officers were on scene, two additional subjects with apparent gunshot wounds were reported at a local hospital. The second victim, a 37-year-old female, suffered multiple apparent gunshot wounds but is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. A third subject, a 41-year-old male, also arrived at a local hospital with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition and is also expected to survive. Police do not yet know all the details surrounding the incident however it is believed the victims were not random targets based on preliminary information which suggests an altercation took place prior to the shooting. A suspect has been identified and is currently detained.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Delhi Twp. rollover crash puts one in hospital

DELHI TWP. (WLNS) — One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday night after a rollover car crash. According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Ingham County Central Dispatch received a 911 call around 6 p.m. regarding a semi-truck accident. A semi-tractor trailer was traveling on the ramp from US 127 northbound […]
WNEM

Man in critical condition, woman injured following early morning shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Detroit man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting in Flint. State Police said investigators responded to the scene just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning outside a residence on the 2700 block of Sloan Street. Two people, a 34-year-old man and a 23-year-old...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Police ask for public’s help finding missing Lansing man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are asking for the public to help them find a man who is missing and may be in danger. The family of Bruce Gant has reported him as missing and police believe he may be in danger due to mental health issues. Gant was last seen in person on June 8, near the 4000 block of Gilford Circle in Lansing.
LANSING, MI
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw Area Fireworks Dazzle Crowd in 2022!

The Saginaw Area Fireworks got off the ground just a few hours before heavy downpours descended early Tuesday morning. The nearly half hour show included huge mortars bursting in the sky over Ojibway Island throughout the show. There were some eye catching displays on the river itself and the ever popular waterfall on the Holland Street Bridge. The grand finale never disappoints and shook the island again this year. The fireworks was preceded by a series of four flyovers by the Screaming Rebels which is a group of four vintage aircraft. Each pass saw a different formation with the final one being the missing man formation. The aviators are based in Flint.
SAGINAW, MI
WLNS

Shooting victim’s mom reacts after suspects charged

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A heartbroken East Lansing mother spoke out Thursday night after three teenagers were charged for the 2021 shooting death of her 17-year-old son. “When he loved you, he loved you, he was loyal , he was loyal. And he was coming to help anybody and that’s what that day was […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Man shot at Holmes and Waverly in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Holmes and Waverly. According to the LPD, a man was grazed. No further injuries have been reported. The shooting is still under investigation. 6 News is on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
abc12.com

2 men critical after overnight double shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were listed in critical condition after a double shooting in Flint overnight. Michigan State Police say men ages 34 and 31 were shot near a residence in the 3800 block of Sterling Street just after midnight on Thursday. Both victims then ran into the 3900 block of Forest Hill Avenue.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man dies in work-related accident

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 48-year-old Kinde man died after an air duct piece as heavy as 4,000 pounds fell on him, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson. Huron County Dispatch was called on June 24 by Blue Diamond to request an ambulance for an injured worker at the Sturm Road plant in Windsor Township.
HURON COUNTY, MI

