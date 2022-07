On June 14, Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives met with the Ottumwa Police Department in regards to a handgun located in their jurisdiction. Officers went to the 100 block of Cinder Avenue, where they spoke with 50-year-old Shawn Duane Gerdom of Harvey. Gordon told officers he had purchased a Chevy Silverado in May and a handgun was a part of the transaction. The truck showed up as stolen from Keokuk County. After running a check on Gerdom, officers found he had a conviction for domestic abuse assault. Gerdom was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO