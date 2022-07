A new source is available to help Stone and Taney County residents find resources before times of crisis. The Resource to the Rescue is a search able database, which was funded by the Skaggs Foundation, was the brainchild of Hollister Middle School Counselor Sandy Brown. The idea came to Brown when she couldn’t find an online search able database of local resources to use to help families in her district. She decided she’d take on the project herself. Just six months after receiving funding from Skaggs Foundation, the website went live, according to a press release from the Skaggs Foundation.

TANEY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO