WWE SmackDown Preview (7/1): Money In The Bank Participants Face Off

By Matthew Carlins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s WWE “SmackDown” is the last stop before Saturday night’s Money in the Bank event. All of the participants announced for the titular ladder matches are being promoted for tonight’s episode. The final piece of the seven-women field for the women’s Money in the...

Reason Why Announcer Was Absent From WWE Raw

Backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick filled in for Jimmy Smith at the commentary booth for the 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode. Corey Graves would reveal during the live broadcast that Smith was away on vacation. Interesting Kevin Patrick is lead on commentary tonight filling in for Jimmy Smith. #WWERaw https://t.co/FP2KNC4Bpc.
Report: Update Revealed on Bayley's WWE Return

Money in the Bank hits later today, and there are two names that have been talked about quite a bit in regards to surprise appearances. That would be Bayley and Cody Rhodes, and while there's not much out there in regards to Rhodes just yet, a new report from Fightful Select has provided some insight into Bayley's WWE return. Fightful says that Bayley is indeed preparing for her in-ring return, something she's also been teasing on social media. WWE sources confirmed that she's been in the ring working on her return, but there isn't a timetable known at this time.
The Miz Confirms Partnership With Fellow WWE Raw Star

The Miz has made quite the name for himself over the years and has become one of the top superstars in recent memory. He has been able to make the transition from reality star to professional wrestler and paved the way for others, such as recent signee Logan Paul, to be able to do the same.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Ronda Rousey Demanded Liv Morgan Beat Her

A selfless star. The WWE women’s division has come a long way and a lot of that is due to their star power. The company has a group of top names who have taken the division further than almost anyone could have thought possible. However, at some point you need someone new to fill in the spots, and that seems to be what one of the top starts wanted to do with a new face.
Roman Reigns’ Next WWE SmackDown Appearance Revealed

Earlier this evening, we got news on when Roman Reigns will be returning to “Raw“, but what about “SmackDown”? Reigns will be returning home to the Blue Brand sooner rather than later, as The Tribal Chief is advertised for this Friday’s episode of “SmackDown”!
WWE's Bianca Belair Defeats Carmella to Retain Raw Women's Title at Money in the Bank

The battle for the Raw Women's Championship was originally supposed to be between Champion Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley, but plans changed after Ripley suffered an injury. That left the opportunity open for several competitors, and it was Carmella who would win the chance to take on the Champ at the Money in the Bank. Tonight it was finally time for the two stars to meet in the ring, and Belair was immediately on the move, looking strong throughout the match. Carmella would give her a worthy challenge and tried to pin her several times, but Belair was the last one standing, retaining her Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.
Montez Ford Addresses The Street Profits Possibly Being Broken Up

Before yesterday’s WWE Money In The Bank premium live event, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman spoke with Montez Ford. During the interview, Ford addressed The Street Profits possibly breaking up due to the WWE Draft. He noted that he still wants to be WWE Champion and carve out his own legacy in WWE too.
Mad TV Star Recalls Being Booed Out Of The Building

Will Sasso is no stranger to the wrestling business nor to television, and he respects the wrestlers that can balance both. The “Mad TV” star recently sat down on “Casual Conversations” to talk about his stints in the squared circle which included an angle with Bret Hart back in WCW.
News On Plans For Ronda Rousey At WWE SummerSlam

Now that Ronda Rousey is without her coveted WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship following Money in the Bank, where does she go from here?. A new report from “F4WOnline” sheds some light on where Rousey is heading now that she is back to square one, but Rousey fans fret not, she isn’t leaving the title picture just yet. On the contrary — Rousey will reportedly be continuing a feud with the newly crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, that will carry into SummerSlam. It will be interesting how WWE plans to present the rivalry going forward, as Rousey passed the title on to Liv and celebrated her win after their match last night, making it seem as though they are on friendly terms going forward.
WWE Women’s Money In The Bank Match Result

Liv Morgan is Ms. Money In The Bank. During the WWE Money In The Bank premium live event, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans to win the 2022 Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Morgan and Lynch were the lone...
The Undertaker And Goldberg Headline WWE On A&E Schedule For July

WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg headline the July 2022 schedule for WWE’s newest round of programming on A&E. Earlier this year, it was announced that WWE and A&E had signed a multi-year expansion to their original programming partnership to produce “more than 130 hours” of new content.
Adam Cole Reveals Original Plans For The Undisputed Era In WWE

The Beatles. The Band. The Horsemen. Evolution. History has shown that Four members is a solid number for groups. While speaking with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on “The Kurt Angle Show”, AEW Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Winner Adam Cole discussed the early days of The Undisputed Era — the group he, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong formed in 2017. Initially, the group was supposed to be a trio. “[Cole], Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, and that was it,” the former-WWE NXT Champion said. WWE was apparently in agreement with Cole, reportedly telling them, “‘It’s not going to be a group that expands more and more,'” but when Bobby Fish was sidelined with an injury and Roderick Strong was pitched as a fourth member of the group, all three men felt the need to make an exception.
WWE RAW Results – July 4, 2022

WWE RAW Results – July 4, 2022. Your announcers are Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton. The new United States Champion Bobby Lashley makes his way to the ring. Bobby says he has been waiting for this for a long time. He says he is happy to be able to welcome everyone to Raw. He says Independence Day holds a special place in all of our hearts and he says he could not be any prouder than standing in front of you as the United States Champion. It is not the title that makes the man, it is the man that makes the title. I say that to say this. There is not another man in any division or any promotion that can beat me for this title.
Steve Austin Has A Special Message On The 4th Of July

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was nowhere close to a wrestling ring on the 4th of July but found a way to raise hell regardless!. The Texas Rattlesnake celebrated Independence Day by sharing fan art of George Washington nailing King George III with a Stone Cold Stunner. Austin would caption the photo with the following:
More Details About The WWE MITB Talent Meeting

A few more details were revealed about the meeting on Saturday afternoon that happened before the Money In Bank premium live event. According to Fightful Select, the meeting was said to be received positively. During the meeting, Stephanie McMahon told talent that her door was always open. To close the...
Ronda Rousey Wants Heel Run Similar To WWE Legend’s

Right now, Ronda Rousey is being portrayed as a top babyface in WWE, but she admitted to “The DC Check-In,” that she’d like to be “a heel the whole time.”. The former UFC star is notorious for being a major Rowdy Roddy Piper fan, and he is her inspiration for wanting to be a villain, as she believes he was “the best heel ever.” Rousey added his nickname during her MMA career in order to pay tribute to him, which she then brought into the wrestling world through some of her ring gear.
PAC’s First AEW All-Atlantic Title Defense Announced

PAC’s first AEW All-Atlantic Title defense has been announced. “The Bastard” PAC will be defending the title against NJPW star Shota Umino at Revolution Pro Wrestling’s next event on July 10. The promotion announced, “BREAKING: @BASTARDPAC returns to RevPro NEXT SUNDAY in Sheffield. He will make his...
Liv Morgan Cashes In Money In The Bank Contract

The women’s Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off the MITB premium live event on Saturday night, and Liv Morgan walked out with the briefcase. Later in the night Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Natalya, and immediately after the match ended Liv Morgan cashed in her contract.
