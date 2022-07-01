ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order’ Reveals Premiere Date for All Three Shows

By Suzanne Halliburton
 4 days ago
All you fans of Jack McCoy, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, circle this date. Your first new Law & Order Thursday is set for Sept. 22.

NBC revealed its fall TV lineup, Wednesday. It features a couple of interesting new shows, including the reboot of Quantum Leap. However, NBC has carved out significant portions of primetime for Dick Wolf-produced series. And Thursday features classic Dick Wolf with Law & Order and two spinoffs, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Hugh Dancy and Sam Waterston are returning for Law & Order season 22. . (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Law & Order Will Break In New Character

Let’s take a look at what’s ahead.

Law & Order completed an abbreviated season 21 season last month. The season addressed a ton of issues in regards to how the public feels about the police. And then conversely, how the cops are reacting to negative attention. The crime of the week was about the murder of an off-duty police officer. The writers for seemed to be pulling directly from real headlines.

There will be a new cast member joining the show. Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Kevin Bernard, left the show after finishing season 21. This move was expected. But Sam Waterston, who also brought back Jack McCoy. is sticking around. The new guy will be portrayed by Mehcad Brooks. The show hasn’t revealed any details about the new character. But since Jeffrey Donovan’s Frank Cosgrove needs a new partner, chances are Brooks will be a detective.

Cast of Law & Order: SVU. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

SVU and Organized Crime Feature New Showrunners

Let’s go to the next hour. That’s Law & Order: SVU, which will start its 24th season. Although it’s not the original, it is the queen of the franchise thanks to the likes of Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson). There will be a change to the series, although it’ll happen behind the camera. Earlier this month, David Graziano joined the series as its showrunner. He replaced Warren Leight, who retired at the end of the 23rd season. Leight was responsible for the show for eight seasons spread out over two stints.

The last time we got a peak at SVU, Benson was sitting down with her therapist. It’s kind of been an ongoing theme as Olivia decided whether she still even wants to continue as captain. This time, she talked about whether she deserved happiness in her private life. There were lots of references to Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni). But at the end of the episode, defense attorney Rafael Barba was declaring his love for Benson, although we don’t know if it’s as her best friend or potential love interest. Expect to see Raul Esparza return this season as Barba. And maybe there will be more (crossover) movement with the relationship of Benson and Stabler.

Danielle Moné Truitt, Christopher Meloni, and Ainsley Seiger are part of Law & Order: Organized Crime. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Then finally, Law & Order: Organized Crime comes back for its third season after premiering in April, 2021. This series typically uses eight-episode story arcs. Meloni’s Stabler dealt with Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) twice and investigated the Albanian mob, the Brotherhood and the Marcy Killers. But Stabler wrapped up all those cases by the end of season two. Wheatley is presumed dead, although he popped up on FBI: Most Wanted, a Dick Wolf show on CBS.

And like Law & Order: SVU, there’s also another change with OC. Bryan Goluboff has moved from SVU to serve as full-time showrunner of Organized Crime.

So remember to save the date. The next new Law & Order Thursday is Sept. 22.

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s When Season 24 Will Premiere

Law & Order: SVU has been a commercial and critical success since it launched on September 20, 1999. The Dick Wolf-created series became the longest-running primetime U.S. live-action show in the history of television. Overall, the show has earned 91 award nominations in its history. Law & Order: SVU is set in New York City. It follows the "elite squad" of NYPD called the Special Victims Unit who handle sexual offenses and hunt down wanted criminals. Fans have been emotionally invested in the characters and their stories since airing last century.
WATCH: ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Celebrates July 4th ‘Italian Style’

For Chris Meloni of Law & Order: Organized Crime, celebrating July 4th is cool and stuff but he's adding a little Italian touch to it. Meloni, who plays Elliot Stabler on the NBC police drama, is hanging out with his kids here. It seems like they are all working together to have a stellar dinner ready to chow down.
‘Magnum PI’: When Can We Expect the Show to Premiere on NBC?

NBC saved Magnum PI by ordering two additional seasons of the show. The reboot of the classic TV series that starred Tom Selleck was canceled by CBS. But NBC stepped in and gave the series new life by ordering 20 additional episodes. Those episodes will be split into two seasons and will bring the show's run to 98 episodes.
Michigan Airshow Crash: Victim’s Father Speaks Out, Says He Was ‘Living the Dream’

A horrible airshow crash in Battle Creek, Michigan left one man dead at the Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival. The news came out over the Fourth of July holiday. As part of the show, a semi-truck with jet engines, driven by Chris Darnell, drove down the runway. Two planes flew overhead, racing. However, the SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck had some kind of complications that led to the accident.
WATCH: Huge Black Bear Lunges at Man Who Turned His Back in Harrowing Clip

Say it with us: Black bears are large predators. Black bears are wild animals. And encounters will never go the way you expect. As humans continue to expand across our wild planet, wildlife encounters are becoming more and more common. This is the trade of self-professed “Urban Wildlife Guy,” Bruce Causier. And as B.C. Canadian, Causier is surrounded by some of North America’s most iconic animals.
Carrie Underwood Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Guns N’ Roses Concert Appearance

On July 1, Carrie Underwood joined Guns ‘N Roses on stage in London to perform a couple of songs with the band. She and Axl Rose sang “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” together. This performance came after Axl Rose performed with Underwood during her set at the Stagecoach Festival. It seems like the country music star and the legendary rock band have forged a new friendship.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Kristian Alfonso Returns to Reprise Role

On average, modern TV shows run for three or four seasons before coming to a natural end or being canceled. Now, there are, of course, a few exceptions to this rule. Law & Order, for example, will enter its 22nd season later this year, the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune is preparing for its 40th, and The Simpsons just wrapped up its 33rd.
Lone Coyote Squares Off Against Grizzly Bear in Intense Moment Caught on Video

In this harrowing encounter, a grizzly bear attempts to break into the mother coyote’s den as she does everything she can to protect her pups. What a wild planet we live on. A grizzly bear is a rare enough sight for most of us humans, but a grizzly squaring off against a lone coyote is exceptionally so. But wildlife watcher Tecco59, who’s amassed quite an impressive array of Canadian captures, managed to film exactly this in June.
‘American Idol’ Finalists Slam Competition as ‘Grueling’ and ’Stressful’

“American Idol” fans see plenty of happy and sad tears on the show. But they rarely see the moments that push singers to their breaking points. Especially when those moments occur after the season has ended. Earlier this year, before the 20th anniversary of “American Idol,” Insider sat down with former contestants to talk about the things they struggled with before, during, and after the singing competition.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Shares Glimpse at Show’s Season 5 Scripts

Spoiler alert for “Yellowstone” season 5! Kelly Reilly actually posted a look at the scripts for season 5 on her Instagram stories, and we have the titles for the first six episodes. This is a rare look behind-the-scenes of “Yellowstone,” as the cast is usually secretive about the series. But, it seems like Kelly Reilly has been spilling the beans more often than usual; she almost revealed a secret about John Dutton’s gubernatorial race recently, but caught herself before she shared anything.
NASCAR: How Road America Results Shook Up the Postseason Situation

Sunday wasn’t the most exciting race we have seen this season, however, NASCAR put on a good showing regardless of fireworks, or the lack thereof on the track. Each stage was dominated by one or two drivers and the final stage was a battle between Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott. Of course, Reddick came out on top with his first career Cup Series win.
Outsider Picks: 4th of July Playlist

No matter what you’re doing, no celebration is complete without music. Seriously, could you imagine any party, get-together, or barbecue without the right tunes? Neither can we. At the same time, most good celebrations take planning. If you’re planning to throw America a birthday party today but forgot the tunes, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Our newest playlist is perfect for your 4th of July celebration.
