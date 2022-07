The Baltimore Ravens saw some change happen to their wide receiver room over the course of the 2022 offseason, trading Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals while also seeing Sammy Watkins and Miles Boykin depart. The team hasn’t added a veteran option up to this point, but still have a few new faces at the position despite not selecting a wideout in the 2022 NFL draft.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO